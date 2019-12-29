Liverpool probe alleged incident between Wolves' Jonny and ball boy

Wolves' Jonny was allegedly involved in an incident with an Anfield ball boy

Liverpool are investigating an alleged incident between Wolves defender Jonny and a ball boy during the Reds' 1-0 win at Anfield.

The club are looking into claims the Spaniard came into contact with the youngster while trying to retrieve a ball in front of the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand.

"The club is aware of the incident and will follow established protocols in terms of gathering the relevant information," Liverpool said in a statement.

"While that process takes place we will be making no further comment."

It is understood Wolves are aware of the alleged incident but are awaiting further feedback from Liverpool.

Liverpool's Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane celebrate going 1-0 up against Wolves

VAR was once again the centre of attention as Liverpool edged to a 1-0 win against Wolves, who had two huge calls go against them.

After a VAR-laden win against Manchester City on Friday, Wolves were again frustrated by the technology at Anfield. The first review looked at a handball against Adam Lallana, whose knockdown was slotted home by Sadio Mane in the 42nd minute. The goal was eventually given by VAR after referee Antony Taylor had initially ruled it out.

Wolves were already incensed by the decision, then Pedro Neto (45+3) thought he had levelled things up when he fired home deep in first-half injury-time, but VAR ruled it out for a tight offside call against Jonny in the build-up. Unlike the City game, Wolves were unable to get their revenge in a scrappy second half.

Liverpool's win saw them go 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand while Wolves drop a place into eighth on goal difference.