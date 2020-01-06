Curtis Jones was tipped by Steven Gerrard to star for Liverpool - Stephen Warnock
"[Jones] just glides past players, making it look so effortless, so easy," former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock tells SSN
Liverpool goal hero Curtis Jones was fancied by Steven Gerrard to go right to the top of the game, says Stephen Warnock.
Jones grabbed the Merseyside derby glory with a spectacular curling 25-yard drive past Jordan Pickford to give his side victory over Everton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.
Warnock recalls being in awe of the Liverpool player when watching the youngster play for Gerrard's Under-18 side at St George's Park.
"I remember coming off the pitch and saying to Steven, 'who's the number 10?' Because he just glides past players, making it look so effortless, so easy," Warnock told Sky Sports News.
"Steven turned around and said Jones has everything to become a top player. If his attitude is right, he'll make it to the top.
"That's coming from someone like Steven. Jones is maturing and is under the right manager who is giving him trust to go out and express himself, to play the way he wants."
Gerrard posted a picture of Jones to Instagram in appreciation of the midfielder's performance after Sunday's game, with the caption "love it kid".
Warnock was also impressed with Liverpool's squad balance after Jurgen Klopp made nine changes despite playing against a senior Everton side.
Warnock said: "There is an incredible balance to Liverpool's squad. To put the Liverpool record on the line at Anfield, by putting a young team out like that and believe they can get the right result, I thought it was brilliant.
"The biggest challenge for Klopp was how you are going to manage being in so many competitions this season with the squad you have.
"It was a risk and it paid off."