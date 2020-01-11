Liverpool set new benchmark with best start to season in European football history

Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the opening goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Premier League leaders Liverpool set a record for the best start to a domestic campaign in the history of Europe's top five leagues with Saturday's victory at Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp's relentless Reds are hurtling towards the Premier League title and Saturday's 1-0 win on their first visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium moved the league leaders up to a staggering 61 points from their opening 21 games this season.

61 - @LFC have won 61 points in the Premier League in 2019-20 - the most any side has ever registered after 21 games in a single season across Europe's big five leagues (assuming 3pts/win). Imperious. #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/b9KvNnciEk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 11, 2020

It means Liverpool's points tally at this stage of the season surpasses the previous Premier League record of 59 points, set by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in 2017/18 before they went on to win the title.

And if that wasn't enough, Liverpool's start this season has also bettered totals set by Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, Barcelona in La Liga and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga to stand alone as the greatest start to a top-flight season on the continent.

Most Points After 21 League Games (3pts/Win) Team Competition Points Campaign Liverpool Premier League 61 2019/20 Man City Premier League 59 2017/18 Juventus Serie A 59 2018/19 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 59 2013/14 Barcelona La Liga 58 2010/11, 2012/13 PSG Ligue 1 57 2015/16

"I really tried to respond in an appropriate way when someone told me [about the record] but I didn't feel anything," Liverpool manager Klopp said in his post-match press conference. "I don't know what is wrong with me!

"But the record is really cool, it's exceptional. When I analysed after the game, I told the boys what we could and should have done better because, of course, I know if it was easy to have a winning streak then so many other teams would have done it. It's obviously exceptional.

"We didn't think about it for a second before and after the game someone had to remind me about it. If it stays like this, I can think about it in five years or so."

Stats: Relentless Reds' record-breaking run

Liverpool have accrued 104 points across their last 38 Premier League matches (W33 D5 L0); this is a record total by any team across a 38-match spell in the competition's history, overtaking 102-point stretches by Man City (ending in 2018) and Chelsea (2005).

This is Liverpool's joint-best scoring run from the start of a season in English top-flight history, with the Reds also scoring in their opening 21 games in 1933-34.

Liverpool have now gone 38 Premier League games without defeat (W33 D5); since their last league loss at Man City in January 2019, Tottenham have lost 16 Premier League matches by comparison, including three to the Reds.

Liverpool closing on Invincibility

Premier League Unbeaten Runs Club Games Year Arsenal 49 2003-2004 Chelsea 40 2004-2005 Liverpool 38* 2019-2020

Liverpool joined a select group of clubs to have gone a year unbeaten in the Premier League with victory over Sheffield United on January 2.

Victory at Spurs extended their unbeaten run in the top flight to 38 games, the equivalent length of an entire Premier League season, and the Reds remain on course to emulate the division's best unbeaten runs.

Liverpool are just two games away from equalling Chelsea's 40-game unbeaten run, set under Jose Mourinho between 2004 and 2005, while the overall record set by Arsenal's Invincibles between 2003 and 2004 is just 11 games away from leaders.

Liverpool may have reached an unprecedented milestone in this sensational season, but manager Klopp, as he has done all season, has urged his players not to distract themselves with talk of records.

"If we thought about any kind of record, we would not have won the number of games we have won so far. That's it," Klopp said.

"In sport, teams have never set a record because they wanted to set a record. It just happened because of being focused on each step we make and that is what we have to do.

"All I can say is that we try to create a basis for the rest of the season with all we have. The rest of the season is still quite long, we have a lot of tough games to play, the next one is especially tough, and we have to make sure we are ready for that."