When can Liverpool win the Premier League title now?

Liverpool's unbeaten run is over, but they are still on course for an early title win

It still feels inevitable Liverpool that will claim their first title in 30 years, but the shock defeat to Watford could change the timings involved. When exactly will it happen now? Are Liverpool likely to secure it at the home of a rival?

Here, we do the maths on the possibilities, how they can win the title against rivals Everton or Manchester City, and what records they could still break...

What has the defeat of Bournemouth done?

Technically, Liverpool can now win the title before they next set foot on a Premier League pitch, which seems strange as they still, as it stands, need six points to guarantee their first league trophy in 30 years.

The reason for that lies in the fact Manchester City play two more league games before Liverpool's next Premier League game, at Everton, a week on Monday. City would have to lose both - against Arsenal and Burnley - to hand the Reds the trophy.

City's fixtures before playing Liverpool Game Opponent Date 1 Man Utd (A) March 8 Live on Sky 2 Arsenal (H) March 11 Live on Sky 3 Burnley (H) March 14 4 Liverpool (H) April 5 Live on Sky

Regardless of what City do between now and the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp knows two more league wins will secure the crown.

There was some fixture confusion if Liverpool kept winning on all fronts - but their FA Cup fifth-round exit at the hands of Chelsea has cleared the picture.

So if both Liverpool and City keep winning from this point, Liverpool's chance to secure that second win will come against Crystal Palace live on Sky Sports on March 21.

Can Liverpool win the league at Goodison?

Liverpool could win the title at the home of their rivals Everton on the weekend of March 14

City's Premier League game with Arsenal on Wednesday means the defending champions have two more games before Liverpool head to face Everton in the Merseyside derby on March 16, live on Sky Sports.

As a result, Liverpool can still clinch the title at Goodison Park, although it is an unlikely scenario. City are currently on 57 points, and would have just 24 to play for were they to lose both of their games before Liverpool head across Stanley Park.

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures Game Opponent Date 2 Everton (A) March 16 Live on Sky 3 Crystal Palace (H) March 21 Live on Sky 4 Man City (A) April 5 Live on Sky 5 Aston Villa (H) April 12 Live on Sky

Were Liverpool to beat Bournemouth and City lose one and drop points in the other of those games at home to Arsenal and Burnley, Klopp's men would secure the title with a win at Goodison.

At that point, Liverpool would have eight games remaining, smashing the record for most games remaining when a title has been secured (five - United 2000/01 and City 2017/18). United also hold the record for the earliest title-winning date - April 14 in the 2000/01 season.

If Liverpool did secure the title at Goodison, it would be only the second time a team have secured the Premier League title at the home of their local rivals, after Arsenal won the league at White Hart Lane in 2004.

So if not at Goodison, when?

Liverpool could win the league at the Etihad Stadium against Man City on April 5

As previously mentioned, two more wins will be enough for Liverpool. If they are made to wait as a result of City winning all their games, the celebrations could come as early as the Crystal Palace game on March 21.

Liverpool are Invincible no more - but what records could they still break?

The points record of 100 (City 2017/18) could be smashed; Liverpool will have 109 points if they win every game.

The biggest points gap between first and second is 19 points (City 2017/18) - the gap now is 25. City need to better Liverpool's results between now and the end of the season by six points to protect that record.

Liverpool need six wins from their final nine games to beat the win record of 32 (City 2017/18).

