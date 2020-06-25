Liverpool champions: The records they could still break

Liverpool are on course to smash a host of records

Most wins - 32 (Manchester City, 2017/18 and 2018/19)

When could Liverpool break it? Arsenal (A), July 15

Manchester City ripped up the record books when Pep Guardiola lifted his first Premier League title in 2018, with the kind of dominating season the league had never seen before. Despite City winning all but six games across the entire campaign, and repeating that feat last season, Liverpool are well on course to not only beat City's record haul, but potentially better it.

Now back to winning ways after beating Crystal Palace, Liverpool still have to travel to City, and could break Guardiola's wins record at Arsenal and end up with a mammoth 35 wins by the end of the season. They can still afford to drop points in two more games before the end of the season and overtake City.

Most points - 100 (Manchester City, 2017/18)

When could Liverpool break it? Arsenal (A), July 15

Gabriel Jesus' last-minute winner for Manchester City at Southampton on the last day of the season in 2017/18 did not mean much in a title race that was long since over but Guardiola's celebrations on the touchline at St Mary's told their own story about how significant reaching the target of a three-figure points tally was for the manager.

Most points in a Premier League season Team Season Points Manchester City 2017/18 100 Manchester City 2018/19 98 Liverpool 2018/19 97 Chelsea 2004/05 95 Chelsea 2016/17 93 Manchester United 1999/00 91

City were only two points away from matching that last season, but Liverpool can afford to drop six more points between now and the end of the campaign and still beat that incredible figure. At present, Liverpool could smash past 100 points against Arsenal.

Most home wins - 18 (Chelsea, 2005/06; Manchester United, 2010/11; Manchester City, 2011/12 and 2018/19)

When could Liverpool break it? Chelsea (H), July 18

There is no margin for error if Liverpool are to break the home record too. No team has ever won every home game in a season. That said, there are only three more games to go for Klopp's side to become the first team to ever manage the feat.

Liverpool's remaining home games vs Aston Villa - July 8, live on Sky Sports

vs Burnley - July 11

vs Chelsea - July 18

Of those three, one is against bottom-half Aston Villa; the others are against mid-table Burnley and fourth-placed Chelsea.

Liverpool have not lost a league game on home soil since Crystal Palace beat them in April 2017, and have since won 46 and drawn 10 across what's now reached three unbeaten years - albeit including three months of coronavirus-induced downtime.

Biggest title-winning margin - 19 points (Manchester City, 2017/18)

When could Liverpool break it? Manchester City (A), July 2

Liverpool are currently 23 points clear at the top and can afford to drop two more than City by the end of the season - but could still least avoiding defeat at the Etihad Stadium on July 2, live on Sky Sports, which would reduce their lead to 20.

Should they win that game, Liverpool cannot afford to drop any more points than City by the end of the season - and that is likely to mean at least avoiding defeat at the Etihad Stadium on July 2, live on Sky Sports.