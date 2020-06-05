Premier League restart: What records would Liverpool break? What Jurgen Klopp's now beaten side could still achieve

Liverpool are on course to smash a host of records

Liverpool's unbeaten run is over but Jurgen Klopp's team could still become record-breakers on their way to the title.

Their shock 3-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road on February 29 means Liverpool's run of consecutive wins was ended at 18 - level with Manchester City's existing record - and curtailed their unbeaten run dating back to January 2019 at 44 games.

The biggest prize for Liverpool remains ending their 30-year wait for a league title but there are other season-long records that can still be broken before the re-arranged 2019/20 campaign is over.

The records Liverpool are chasing down...

Most wins - 32 (Manchester City, 2017/18 and 2018/19)

When could Liverpool break it? Burnley (H), TBC

Manchester City ripped up the record books when Pep Guardiola lifted his first Premier League title in 2018, with the kind of dominating season the league had never seen before. Despite City winning all but six games across the entire campaign, and repeating that feat last season, Liverpool are well on course to not only beat City's record haul, but potentially better it.

Now back to winning ways after beating Bournemouth, Liverpool still have both City and Everton away to face, and could break Guardiola's wins record at Burnley to potentially end up with a mammoth 36 wins by the end of the season. They can still afford to drop points in three more games before the end of the season and overtake City.

Liverpool can surpass Man City's points record

Most points - 100 (Manchester City, 2017/18)

When could Liverpool break it? Arsenal (A), TBC

Gabriel Jesus' last-minute winner for Manchester City at Southampton on the last day of the season in 2017/18 did not mean much in a title race that was long since over but Guardiola's celebrations on the touchline at St Mary's told their own story about how significant reaching the target of a three-figure points tally was for the manager.

Most points in a Premier League season Team Season Points Manchester City 2017/18 100 Manchester City 2018/19 98 Liverpool 2018/19 97 Chelsea 2004/05 95 Chelsea 2016/17 93 Manchester United 1999/00 91

City were only two points away from matching that last season, but Liverpool can afford to drop eight more points between now and the end of the campaign and still beat that incredible figure.

At present, Liverpool could smash past 100 points against Arsenal, and could even afford one draw up until that point to still break the record.

Most away wins in a season - 16 (Manchester City, 2017/18)

When could Liverpool break it? Newcastle (A), TBC

Winning all but two away games in a Premier League season sounds like a fantasy to most - after all, even the highest-points winners in the division's history, Manchester City's 2017/18 team, dropped points on three of their road trips.

Liverpool's remaining away games vs Everton - June 21, live on Sky Sports

vs Manchester City - July 2, live on Sky Sports

vs Brighton - TBC

vs Arsenal - TBC

vs Newcastle - TBC

But Liverpool are potentially five matches away from beating that record. They will need to win the lot though - culminating in victory away to Newcastle on the final day of the season.

Liverpool have won all of their Premier League home games so far this season

Most home wins - 18 (Chelsea, 2005/06; Manchester United, 2010/11; Manchester City, 2011/12 and 2018/19)

When could Liverpool break it? Chelsea (H), TBC

There is no margin for error if Liverpool are to break the home record too. No team has ever won every home game in a season. That said, there are only four more games to go for Klopp's side to become the first team to ever manage the feat.

Liverpool's remaining home games vs Crystal Palace - June 24, live on Sky Sports

vs Aston Villa - TBC

vs Burnley - TBC

vs Chelsea - TBC

Of those four, two are against Crystal Palace, live on Sky Sports, and Aston Villa, both teams in the bottom half of the table; the others are against 10th-placed Burnley and fourth-placed Chelsea.

Liverpool have not lost a league game on home soil since Palace beat them in April 2017, and have since won 45 and drawn 10 across what's now reached three unbeaten years - albeit including two months of coronavirus-induced downtime.

Biggest title-winning margin - 19 points (Manchester City, 2017/18)

When could Liverpool break it? Manchester City (A), July 2

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top, but Manchester City have a game in hand so can bring the gap down to 22, if they win their rearranged clash against Arsenal on June 17, live on Sky Sports.

Should they win that game, Liverpool can afford to drop only two points more than City by the end of the season - and that is likely to mean at least avoiding defeat at the Etihad Stadium on July 2, live on Sky Sports.