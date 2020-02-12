Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson's assist scoops Gillette Precision Play of the Month for January
Alisson's quick thinking allowed Mohamed Salah to wrap up a crucial victory for leaders Liverpool over rivals Manchester United
Last Updated: 12/02/20 1:55pm
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson's pin-point assist for Mohamed Salah's game-clinching goal against Manchester United has been named Gillette Precision Play of the Month for January.
The Brazil international fended off competition from Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Kevin De Bruyne to scoop the award with an instinctive kick from his six-yard box that resulted in Salah scoring his first goal against United within 8.7 seconds of the ball leaving his boot.
Alisson's precise distribution allowed Salah to streak a total of 27.45 yards through on the United goal, clocking up a speed of 16.8mph, before he held off Daniel James and slotted past David de Gea to secure Liverpool's 2-0 victory.
The Gillette Precision Play of the Month looks at a variety of stats and angles to break down the best goals from the month's action.
