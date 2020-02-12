Liverpool News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson's assist scoops Gillette Precision Play of the Month for January

Alisson's quick thinking allowed Mohamed Salah to wrap up a crucial victory for leaders Liverpool over rivals Manchester United

Last Updated: 12/02/20 1:55pm
0:41
The Precision Play of the Month with Gillette UK comes from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson after his quick thinking set up Mohamed Salah for his goal against Manchester United
The Precision Play of the Month with Gillette UK comes from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson after his quick thinking set up Mohamed Salah for his goal against Manchester United

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson's pin-point assist for Mohamed Salah's game-clinching goal against Manchester United has been named Gillette Precision Play of the Month for January.

The Brazil international fended off competition from Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Kevin De Bruyne to scoop the award with an instinctive kick from his six-yard box that resulted in Salah scoring his first goal against United within 8.7 seconds of the ball leaving his boot.

Alisson's precise distribution allowed Salah to streak a total of 27.45 yards through on the United goal, clocking up a speed of 16.8mph, before he held off Daniel James and slotted past David de Gea to secure Liverpool's 2-0 victory.

Also See:
2:59
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Manchester United in the Premier League
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Manchester United in the Premier League

The Gillette Precision Play of the Month looks at a variety of stats and angles to break down the best goals from the month's action. Viewers who vote for their Play of the Month can win a variety of prizes from Gillette for taking part.

Take a look at the science behind the skill for yourself by watching the video above.
2:43
Our selection of the best Gillette Precision Plays of the month includes moments of magic from Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Alisson
Our selection of the best Gillette Precision Plays of the month includes moments of magic from Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Alisson

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK