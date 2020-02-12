Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson's assist scoops Gillette Precision Play of the Month for January

0:41 The Precision Play of the Month with Gillette UK comes from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson after his quick thinking set up Mohamed Salah for his goal against Manchester United The Precision Play of the Month with Gillette UK comes from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson after his quick thinking set up Mohamed Salah for his goal against Manchester United

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson's pin-point assist for Mohamed Salah's game-clinching goal against Manchester United has been named Gillette Precision Play of the Month for January.

The Brazil international fended off competition from Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Kevin De Bruyne to scoop the award with an instinctive kick from his six-yard box that resulted in Salah scoring his first goal against United within 8.7 seconds of the ball leaving his boot.

Alisson's precise distribution allowed Salah to streak a total of 27.45 yards through on the United goal, clocking up a speed of 16.8mph, before he held off Daniel James and slotted past David de Gea to secure Liverpool's 2-0 victory.

Highlights from Liverpool's win over Manchester United in the Premier League

The Gillette Precision Play of the Month looks at a variety of stats and angles to break down the best goals from the month's action. Viewers who vote for their Play of the Month can win a variety of prizes from Gillette for taking part.

Take a look at the science behind the skill for yourself by watching the video above.