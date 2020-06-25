Adam Smith
Data and Analysis @AdamDatasmith
Premier League champions Liverpool top all-time major honours in England
Last Updated: 25/06/20 10:30pm
Liverpool won their first top-flight title in 30 years on Thursday to extend their lead as England's most trophy-laden team.
The Merseysiders have now claimed 48 major honours since the Football League was founded back in 1888, three ahead of Manchester United.
Liverpool now have 19 league titles and 15 domestic cups, trailing United's record-breaking tally of 20 and 17, respectively. But the champions edge success on the European and world stage with 14 trophies, compared with United's eight.
A 15-trophy gulf divides United and third-placed Arsenal, with the Gunners collecting 30 major honours over the past 131 years, followed by Chelsea (25), Aston Villa (21), Manchester City (20), Everton (15) and Newcastle (11).
