Hillsborough: Final Anfield memorial postponed over coronavirus outbreak

Final Hillsborough memorial at Anfield has been postponed

The final Hillsborough memorial to be held at Anfield, scheduled for Wednesday April 15, has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hillsborough Family Support Group (HFSG) will look to reschedule the memorial, which had been due to take place on the 31st anniversary of the 1989 tragedy which saw 96 supporters lose their lives.

Families wanted to make the 30th anniversary the last memorial service but the 2019 date coincided with the trial of David Duckenfield and it was therefore delayed until this year.

Aspinall said: "In light of recent events, a decision was made collectively by the families to postpone our final memorial service at Anfield.

"We wish to keep as many people safe as possible and we believe this is the right approach. We hope to provide an update in the near future on a rescheduled date for the service.

"On behalf of the HFSG, I would like to thank everyone for their understanding in this matter.

"I would also ask that you join us in our prayers on April 15 to remember the 96 and keep the families and everyone who has been affected in your thoughts at this difficult time."

People with tickets to attend the memorial service are being advised to keep them for use on the rescheduled date.