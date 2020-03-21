Liverpool fan Sean Cox returns home almost two years after attack by Roma supporter

Sean Cox returned to Anfield for the first time when Liverpool played Manchester City last November

Liverpool fan Sean Cox has finally returned home almost two years after suffering life-changing injuries in an attack by a Roma supporter outside Anfield.

Cox's wife Martina says he has made another "important step" in his recovery since the incident on April 24, 2018, which left him in a coma for almost three months.

The Irishman had recently been receiving treatment at a Dublin hospital after initially spending time at the Walton Centre in Liverpool and other medical institutions in England and Ireland, according to the Liverpool Echo.

A post on the Support Sean Cox Facebook page on Friday, which included a picture of him holding a glass with his family, confirmed that "for the first time in almost two years, the Cox family are finally reunited under one roof as Sean makes a long-awaited and welcome return to his home in Dunboyne".

His wife Martina is quoted as saying: "This is a day we as a family have been looking forward to for a long time. While Sean still has a long road to travel, having him home with us is an incredibly important step as we come together as a family unit again.

"I can't thank enough those who have helped Sean along the way over the past two years. Without a doubt this support has made today possible.

"In particular, I would like to thank the incredible staff in Marymount Care Centre in Lucan for the care and support they have provided to Sean over the past number of months."

Simone Mastrelli, 30, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison in February last year after pleading guilty to the assault.