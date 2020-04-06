Liverpool 2019/20: Five stats you didn't know

Firmino has endured contrasting fortunes at home this season

From their record-breaking points haul to the forward who cannot score at Anfield, we pick out five stats you may not have known about Liverpool's 2019/20 season.

Possession is nine-tenths of the law

This is not that surprising given Jurgen Klopp teams are built around the concept of Gegenpressing, but the Premier League leaders have won possession on 194 occasions the final third so far this season.

And that is a whopping 32 more times than any other side in the Premier League.

In fact, one of the enduring images of the Reds in this campaign - or any since the German arrived at Anfield - is that of them stealing the ball back from the opposition, before breaking forward at pace like the Red Arrows.

Virgil's human after all

Van Dijk has been dribbled past six times already this season

It was one of the most eye-catching stats from last season - that Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk had not been dribbled past during the entire 38-game Premier League campaign.

Well, it seems the imposing Netherlands international is human after all given that this season has seen him dribbled past on six occasions.

Sloppy Reds

Surprisingly for a team currently walking away with the Premier League having lost just once all season and with the best defensive record in the top flight, Liverpool have actually made 19 errors that have directly led to shots.

In fact, only relegation-threatened Aston Villa and Tottenham have worse records in this field.

Record breakers

Before the shutdown, Liverpool had managed to rack up a ridiculous 82 points after 29 games of the campaign, meaning Klopp's men had dropped just five points all season long.

To put those numbers into context, that points haul means Liverpool have the best record at this stage of a season in the history of Europe's top five leagues.

Bobby's contrasting home fortunes

Firmino has laid on six league goals at Anfield this campaign, while failing to score

It has been a strange campaign at Anfield for Liverpool forward Firmino - on the one hand, the Brazilian has struggled horribly in front of goal in the league, having 48 shots without finding the back of the net.

At the same time, however, Firmino has also contributed six assists at Anfield, a total bettered only by team-mate Trent Alexander Arnold and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Explore more Liverpool stats

Use the interactive widget below to explore more Liverpool stats from the 2019/20 season - from passing to shooting to discipline... just hit the tabs. And then delve into each player's individual numbers using the drop-down option in the second widget.