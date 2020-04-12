Liverpool: Sir Kenny Dalglish released from hospital after positive coronavirus test

Sir Kenny Dalglish managed Liverpool in two spells and had a successful playing career at the club

Former Liverpool player and manager Sir Kenny Dalglish has been released from hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Dalglish was routinely tested for coronavirus after being admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

The 69-year-old former Celtic and Scotland forward, who did not show any symptoms prior to his positive diagnosis, praised NHS workers across the nation after being discharged and is recovering in self-isolation at home.

Writing in The Sunday Post, Sir Kenny described the hospital workers who treated him as "absolutely brilliant".

"People may think my name got me the best of care but every patient in the NHS gets the best of care," Dalglish wrote.

"As a nation, we are lucky to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic."

Dalglish is widely regarded as one of the most iconic figures in Liverpool's history, having won nine league titles and three European Cups as a player and manager. He also won the league title with Blackburn as manager in 1995.