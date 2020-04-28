Michael Robinson: Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker dies aged 61

Former Liverpool, Manchester City, Brighton and Republic of Ireland forward Michael Robinson has died at the age of 61.

Robinson also played for Preston North End, QPR and Spanish club Osasuna and won 24 caps for Republic of Ireland.

A post on Robinson's official Twitter account said: "With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael's death. It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him.

"We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you."

Robinson had settled in Spain following his retirement from playing and became a Spanish citizen after moving into television broadcasting.

