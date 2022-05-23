Live football on Sky Sports - games, dates, kick-off times

Keep track of all the live football on Sky Sports with our day-by-day TV guide; see what's coming up on the final day of the Premier League season and EFL play-off finals

Monday 23 May 2022 09:26, UK

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville

Follow all the twists and turns of the Play-Offs in the Football League while the UEFA Nations League returns next month along with the crucial World Cup play-offs.

The Premier League season may be over but there is still plenty of football to look forward to on Sky Sports across the coming weeks.

Monday May 23

  • St Johnstone vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle - Scottish Premiership play-off final second leg, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday May 28

  • Port Vale vs Mansfield, League Two play-off final, kick-off 4pm

Sunday May 29

Trending

  • Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest - Championship play-off final, kick-off 4.30pm

Wednesday June 1

  • Scotland vs Ukraine - World Cup play-off semi-final, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Poland vs Wales - Nations League, kick-off 5pm

Saturday June 4

Also See:

  • Hungary vs England - Nations League, kick-off 5pm

Sunday June 5

  • Wales vs Scotland or Ukraine - World Cup play-off final, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday June 7

  • Germany vs England - Nations League, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday June 8

  • Scotland vs Armenia - Nations League, kick-off 7.45pm
  • Wales vs Netherlands - Nations League, kick-off 7.45pm
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema