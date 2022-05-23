Live football on Sky Sports - games, dates, kick-off times

Follow all the twists and turns of the Play-Offs in the Football League while the UEFA Nations League returns next month along with the crucial World Cup play-offs.

The Premier League season may be over but there is still plenty of football to look forward to on Sky Sports across the coming weeks.

Monday May 23

St Johnstone vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle - Scottish Premiership play-off final second leg, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday May 28

Port Vale vs Mansfield, League Two play-off final, kick-off 4pm

Sunday May 29

Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest - Championship play-off final, kick-off 4.30pm

Wednesday June 1

Scotland vs Ukraine - World Cup play-off semi-final, kick-off 7.45pm

World Cup play-off semi-final, kick-off 7.45pm Poland vs Wales - Nations League, kick-off 5pm

Saturday June 4

Hungary vs England - Nations League, kick-off 5pm

Sunday June 5

Wales vs Scotland or Ukraine - World Cup play-off final, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday June 7

Germany vs England - Nations League, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday June 8