Liverpool News

More from Football

Liverpool players celebrate Premier League title triumph

Jurgen Klopp's side end three-decade wait for league title after Man City defeat at Chelsea

Last Updated: 25/06/20 11:57pm

Liverpool fan Emily Farley waits for the result of Chelsea vs Man City outside her home in Liverpool, decorated with banners and cut-outs
Liverpool fan Emily Farley waits for the result of Chelsea vs Man City outside her home in Liverpool, decorated with banners and cut-outs

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players have celebrated in style after being crowned Premier League champions.

The players were captured as they celebrated Chelsea taking the lead against Manchester City - setting up a 2-1 win which means Jurgen Klopp's side have clinched the club's first domestic title in 30 years.

HOW SOCIAL MEDIA REACTED TO LIVERPOOL'S TITLE TRIUMPH

Liverpool's current players took to social media as events unfolded at Stamford Bridge…

Referencing those who died in the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, defender Dejan Lovren tweeted...

Steven Gerrard who won two FA Cups and a Champions League with the club but never claimed a league title, hailed Liverpool's "incredible achievement" in being crowned champions for the first time in the Premier League era.

Members of Liverpool 2005 Champions League winning-squad offered their praise to their former club…

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge posted a video of himself celebrating with an inflatable trophy, while former Reds boss Roy Evans tweeted…

From outside the world of football, basketball superstar LeBron James and world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson tweeted…

