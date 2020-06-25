Liverpool players celebrate Premier League title triumph

Liverpool fan Emily Farley waits for the result of Chelsea vs Man City outside her home in Liverpool, decorated with banners and cut-outs

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players have celebrated in style after being crowned Premier League champions.

The players were captured as they celebrated Chelsea taking the lead against Manchester City - setting up a 2-1 win which means Jurgen Klopp's side have clinched the club's first domestic title in 30 years.

Champions of England 🏆

Champions of Europe 🏆

Champions of the World 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IW0Cuj4qCE — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

Liverpool's current players took to social media as events unfolded at Stamford Bridge…

30 years Reds! Let’s enjoy it! 🏆 Honoured to be part of this team & this club #ynwa #champions#cantwaittocelebratetogether pic.twitter.com/wNbptyIcJw — James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 25, 2020

Referencing those who died in the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, defender Dejan Lovren tweeted...

96❤️ 😭

Dream came true — Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) June 25, 2020

Steven Gerrard who won two FA Cups and a Champions League with the club but never claimed a league title, hailed Liverpool's "incredible achievement" in being crowned champions for the first time in the Premier League era.

We're looking for Gary Neville! Has anyone seen him?👀😆#WheresGary pic.twitter.com/JjrY0oArIl — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) June 25, 2020

👋 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 25, 2020

This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title. — John W. Henry (@John_W_Henry) June 25, 2020

Huge congrats to everyone at @LFC on winning the @premierleague. Unbelievable squad, magnificent manager, great staff but above all my sincere congrats to every single LFC supporter. You've been waiting so long and finally that desired trophy is yours. Very well deserved🙌🏻🏆#YNWA pic.twitter.com/hf6DzX6fOP — Fernando Torres (@Torres) June 25, 2020

Congratulations @LFC What an unbelievable season and the best team by a mile!👏👏👏#YNWA https://t.co/2HQb5kDI6J — michael owen (@themichaelowen) June 25, 2020

CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 Congratulations @LFC!! Award more than deserved after an excellent season. 30 years later 👏🏼 Today I feel more than proud of having belonged to this great club ❤️ #OnceARedAlwaysARed #YNWA #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/1UpfC15Izd — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) June 25, 2020

Members of Liverpool 2005 Champions League winning-squad offered their praise to their former club…

Congratulations to @LFC, after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You'll never walk alone #YNWA #Champions #Liverpool — Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) June 25, 2020

Congratulations to @LFC !! What a fantastic achievement. Congrats to all the players, staff and board member. I'm not forgetting the Supporters. Enjoy the moment, it's been a long time but finally is here !!#MoreThanaGame #YNWA #OnceaRedAlwaysaRed pic.twitter.com/yHsk3dDa1N — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) June 25, 2020

Congratulations to @LFC for winning premier league 2019-20. Well deserve trophy for klopp and his team.fantastic achievement for @LFC #YNWA — Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) June 25, 2020

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge posted a video of himself celebrating with an inflatable trophy, while former Reds boss Roy Evans tweeted…

What a wonderful feeling for all LFC fans across the globe!Love it,Absolutely smashed the league to bits 19 and counting to go with the BIG 6 European cups World champs 👍What a team what a manager what a club.YNWA pic.twitter.com/Y5CluVwGFQ — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) June 25, 2020

Well deserved congrats to jurgen. and the team a great finish we have Waited a long time for this a great team effort from the manager the team and lots of people behind the scenes and of course our brilliant fans. To you all YNWA — ROY EVANS (@Roy_Evo) June 25, 2020

