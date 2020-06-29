Liverpool: Man in court over Royal Liver Building damage during title celebrations

Damage was caused to the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool

A teenager has appeared in court accused of causing £10,000 of damage to the Royal Liver Building with a firework thrown during celebrations after Liverpool won the Premier League.

Matthew Egglesden, 19, of Scarisbrick, Lancashire, is accused of committing arson intending to destroy or damage the building or being reckless at doing so.

The fire damage to the historic building was among various incidents on Friday night as thousands of fans gathered at Pier Head to mark the club becoming champions of England for the first time in 30 years.

On Monday, Thomas Hanlon, prosecuting, said a firework hit the front of the building, dropped down and then ignited before it was later extinguished by fire crews.

Liverpool fans celebrated at Anfield after they were crowned Premier League champions

Glass was shattered and damage was caused to a first floor balcony, the decking below and stonework, Liverpool Magistrates' Court heard.

The full cost of the damage has yet to be confirmed and could rise, the court was told.

Videos of fireworks being discharged towards the building were shared on social media and the defendant's family contacted the police to say he was a person featured in the footage.

Christopher Mantle, defending, said: "The family contacted the police on the Saturday.

"He comes from a very respectable family. His father saw the image, recognised his son and collectively it was thought they should immediately contact the police."

Celebrations outside the stadium and in the town centre went on late into the night

He said no plea to the charge of arson would be indicated at this stage. Egglesden also faces a second charge of throwing a firework in a public place.

Mr Mantle explained the defendant accepted he had discharged a firework but the issue would be whether his was the firework that caused the damage.

District Judge Paul Healey ruled the case was too serious to be dealt with at the magistrates' court after he gave regard to the historic nature of the Royal Liver Building, the general circumstances of the incident and the large group of people who were in the vicinity at the time.

Egglesden, of Turning Lane, was released from custody on bail ahead of his next appearance at Liverpool Crown Court on July 27.

Conditions of bail are that the defendant must reside at his home address and not enter the city of Liverpool ahead of the scheduled court date.