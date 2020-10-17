Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk injured against Everton and limps off in first half

Jurgen Klopp's side conceded moments after the defender left the pitch; watch free match highlights shortly after full-time on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel

Saturday 17 October 2020 13:57, UK

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool comes off due to an injury during the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on October 17, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors.
Image: Virgil van Dijk left the pitch after 10 minutes with Liverpool leading 1-0

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk had to be substituted after suffering an injury in the first half of the Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford raced out of his goal and clattered the Netherlands centre-back knee-high in the eighth minute with Liverpool leading at the time through Sadio Mane's third-minute strike.

However, Pickford was saved from conceding a penalty - and possibly being shown a red card - by a marginal VAR decision which ruled Van Dijk's shoulder was offside.

Rules state only violent conduct can warrant a red card with the ball essentially dead due to the offside and the incident, classed as serious foul play, therefore cancelled out by the offside.

Everton benefited further as Liverpool's defensive linchpin was unable to continue with Van Dijk replaced by Joe Gomez after just 10 minutes with his presence sorely missed as the hosts equalised in the 20th minute.

Virgil van Dijk injury 1
Image: Van Dijk was offside as he tried to score in the derby
Virgil van Dijk injury 2
Image: Van Dijk was unable to continue at Goodison Park after this challenge
Virgil van Dijk injury 3
Image: Van Dijk was injured in a clash with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Adrian was forced to parry Dominic Calvert-Lewin's shot behind and from the resulting corner the Liverpool goalkeeper got both hands to Michael Keane's header but could only push it into the roof of the net.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville took to Twitter to say the challenge warranted both a penalty and a red card for Pickford while Sue Smith on Soccer Saturday added: "Pickford flew out and it's an awful challenge on Van Dijk. You can see his knee twist.

"It was given as offside - if not it was a penalty and Pickford could have gone for that. It's a real horrible challenge."

