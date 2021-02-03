Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez named in Liverpool Champions League squad

Jurgen Klopp says it is unlikely Virgil van Dijk will play again this season and said Liverpool would only include the defender should they have space; the Netherlands defender is more likely to return for the 2021-22 season

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both doubts to play again this season with knee injuries
Image: Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both doubts to play again this season with knee injuries

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have been included in Liverpool's Champions League squad for the remainder of the season.

Netherlands international Van Dijk has been sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury since October, and is a doubt to play again this term.

Fellow defender Gomez is also unlikely to play again in 2020/21 after picking up a knee injury while training with England in November.

Klopp previously said Liverpool would only include the Van Dijk in their squads should they have space, understanding a return before the next campaign was "not likely".

"No doctor told me there's a chance for Virgil to play again this season. I don't want to say it's impossible but it's not likely," Klopp said.

Virgil van Dijk sustained the injury after this challenge from Jorgan Pickford
Image: Van Dijk sustained the injury after this challenge from Jordan Pickford

"I think we have space for Virgil on the Champions League list. If we have space for it, then Virgil will be on the (Premier League) list.

"If there is no space we have to make a decision. If he is on the list it is only because we hope for a miracle, that is it."

New recruits Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak have been included in the squad along with fellow defender Nat Phillips.

Joel Matip has been taken off the list after he was ruled out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season with an ankle ligament injury.

Matip suffered the injury in a challenge with Heung-Min Son during Liverpool's victory over Tottenham on Thursday, and was subsequently substituted at half-time.

