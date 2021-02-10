Harvey Elliott: Liverpool ordered to pay Fulham record compensation fee for 16-year-old

Liverpool have been ordered to pay Fulham a record compensation fee for a 16-year-old following Harvey Elliott's transfer to the club in 2019.

Once add-on clauses are met, Fulham could receive a fee in the region of £4m and have also inserted a substantial sell on clause, understood to be 20 per cent.

The west London club said in a statement they were "very pleased" with the outcome made by the Professional Football Compensation Committee.

The award is a record amount for a 16-year-old and, in the circumstances, Fulham is very pleased and thanks the PFCC for its careful consideration of our case.#FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 10, 2021

Liverpool are set to pay an initial £1.5m - including a £300,000 fee after Elliott signed his first professional contract last summer - and a further payment of £200,000 will be due when he signs his second professional deal.

They are understood to regard this as a fair outcome.

Image: Harvey Elliott is currently on loan at Blackburn and has scored four goals and provided eight assists in 22 Championship appearances

Liverpool signed Elliott as a 16-year-old in the summer of 2019 but the two clubs could not agree on a compensation fee and the transfer had to be referred to a tribunal.

The Premier League champions had reportedly offered around £750,000 for Elliott, while Fulham wanted around £8m for the highly-rated winger.

For Fulham to receive the full compensation fee, it is believed Elliott would have to make over 100 appearances for Liverpool and be capped at senior level by England.

Elliott is currently on a season-long loan at Championship club Blackburn Rovers, where has scored four goals and provided eight assists in 22 appearances.

He has also made nine appearances for Liverpool since joining the club and holds the record for being the youngest ever Premier League player, having made his debut for Fulham in 2019 at just 16 years and 30 days old.