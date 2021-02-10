Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's headphones up for grabs as club bids farewell to Melwood in historic auction

Supporters will have the opportunity to own a piece of Liverpool's history - including a pair of Jurgen Klopp's headphones - as the club bids a final farewell to its former Melwood training ground in a special online memorabilia auction.

The unique event, which will be held on March 2, will see more than 360 items from the 70 years Liverpool spent at the Melwood training base go under the hammer and be auctioned off to fans.

Memorabilia up for grabs includes the whiteboard used by Liverpool manager Klopp to reveal his team selections, the iconic 'Champions Wall' that was present in the main reception area, and the desk and backdrop used for press conferences.

Supporters can also bid for a pair of Klopp's headphones and a painting of the German playing the guitar in a rock band, as well as a range of items from the changing rooms, including players' coat pegs and the dartboard from the canteen.

A special selection of items from the sale will be auctioned specifically to raise funds for the club's official charity, LFC Foundation. The monies raised will provide much-needed food and support the ongoing work around physical and mental wellbeing in the local community.

Image: The desk and backdrop used for press conferences at Melwood is up for grabs in the auction

The driving force behind the auction was the development of Liverpool's new AXA training ground in Kirkby, which for the first time brings the club's first team and academy together on one site.

Liverpool's record-appearance maker Ian Callaghan told the club's website: "What a momentous occasion this is, as we say a final goodbye to our beloved Melwood and look forward to a new era and what our future holds at the AXA Training Centre.

"Melwood will always hold a special place in my heart. It was our home for over seven decades and saw us through some of the biggest moments in our club's history - from the ultimate highs to the challenges and tests we have faced together over the years.

"This is such a unique opportunity for supporters, allowing them to bid for their own piece of Liverpool FC history that they can keep forever."

The auction will be hosted by Graham Budd Auctions, which hosted the club's last auction back in 2018 when hundreds of items from Anfield's old main stand went under the hammer.

Supporters wishing to take part in the online auction can register their interest here.