Alisson: Liverpool goalkeeper's father dies after drowning in lake near holiday home in Brazil

The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has died after drowning in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil on Wednesday, according to local police.

Jose Becker, 57, had been swimming at a dam on his property when the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon, Doroteo Machado Filho, a police inspector in the town of Lavras do Sul, told Reuters. No foul play was suspected.

Brazilian club Internacional, who both Alisson and his brother Muriel played for, tweeted their condolences.

"It is with great sadness that we received the news of Jose Agostinho Becker's death, the father of our ex-goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel," the club said.

Alisson began his career at Internacional before joining Roma in 2016. He moved to Liverpool, where he has established himself as one of the world's best keepers, two years later.

The 28-year-old has been a regular for Liverpool since joining the club, helping them to win the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and European Super Cup in that time.

He has also won 44 caps for Brazil and was named FIFA Best Men's Goalkeeper in 2019.

Alisson's brother, Muriel, also began his career at Internacional. The 34-year-old joined Portuguese club Belenenses in 2017 but returned to Brazil with Fluminense two years later.

He has three caps for Brazil's U20 side.

The death of Jose Becker comes just weeks after Jurgen Klopp's mother, Elisabeth, passed away.

The Liverpool manager was unable to attend her funeral due to a German ban on travellers from England.