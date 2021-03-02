Ian St John was 'a Liverpool icon', says Steven Gerrard as tributes are paid to former Reds striker who has died aged 82

Rangers manager Gerrard "devastated" at death of St John, who made 425 senior appearances for Liverpool from 1961 to 1971; Jamie Carragher says striker was one of the most important players in Liverpool's history; Ian Rush and Andrew Robertson also among those paying tributes

Ex-Anfield captain Steven Gerrard has called Ian St John, who has died at the age of 82, a 'Liverpool icon'.

St John was a key player in the great Liverpool team assembled in the 1960s by Bill Shankly which rose from the second division to win two English league titles and an FA Cup in 1965, in which he scored the winning goal in the final against Leeds United.

Image: St John celebrates at Wembley after scoring the winning goal for Liverpool in the 1965 FA Cup final

His death has been mourned throughout football and is especially sad for those with connections to Liverpool, for whom St John was pivotal in turning the club into the "bastion of British football" Shankly wanted it to be.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of a true Anfield legend, Ian St John.



The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ian's family and friends at this sad and difficult time.



Rest in peace, Ian St John 1938-2021. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 2, 2021

Gerrard was told the news during his Tuesday media conference as Rangers manager, and said: "He's an iconic figure at Liverpool Football Club. He's someone I'd met on numerous occasions and he's a fantastic guy.

"He was really insightful in terms of his career at Liverpool and his knowledge and expertise, and he always wanted to pass that on.

"I'm really devastated to hear the news, and I'm shocked. I'd like to send my condolences to his family. He's someone I've got incredible respect for."

3:10 Jamie Carragher says St John is one of 'the most important players in Liverpool's history'

Another former Reds skipper, Jamie Carragher, rates Ian St John as one of the most important players in the club's history, and said: "Legend is a term that gets used a lot but I always think of those players as being the players that started what Liverpool Football Club is all about.

"For me, that makes them the most important players in the club's history. If you think about where the club would be today without those players and the manager and what he did in terms of winning league titles, it was the bedrock of where the club was built.

RIP Ian St John. One of the greats. https://t.co/7t4ECi9ZLY — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) March 2, 2021

"It's a sad day. I got to know him really well. I never saw him play but you hear so much about him and my big recollection of him was seeing him at games and as a kid on the Saint and Greavsie show.

"Ian St John, Ron Yeats, and Roger Hunt are the first three players you think of from that 1960s team. Buying him (St John) was one of the best pieces of business the club has ever done."

We are saddened by the passing of former @ScotlandNT international Ian St John.



Ian won 21 caps for his country, scoring nine times during a career that saw him represent @MotherwellFC and @LFC.



The thoughts of everyone at the Scottish FA are with Ian's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QnlVPwYrMY — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) March 2, 2021

Former Reds striker Ian Rush added his tribute on Twitter, writing: "RIP Ian St John. Sleep well legend!! Thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time."

Liverpool's current left-back Andy Robertson described his fellow Scot, who won 21 caps for his country, as: "A man of warmth, humour, knowledge, wisdom and joy.

"Scotland and Liverpool has lost a true giant. My love goes to his family. Rest in peace Ian St John."