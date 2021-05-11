Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward calls on world leaders to use power to end violence amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Mohamed Salah has called on world leaders, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to "do everything in their power" to stop the violence and killing of innocent people.

The Liverpool forward has taken to social media amid continued unrest between Palestine and Israel.

I’m calling on all the world leaders including on the Prime Minister of the country that has been my home for the past 4 years to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately. Enough is enough. @BorisJohnson — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 11, 2021

He wrote on Twitter: "I'm calling on all the world leaders including on the Prime Minister of the country that has been my home for the past 4 years to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately.

"Enough is enough."

Hamas launched a rocket attack on Tel Aviv on Tuesday, with a direct hit on a building leaving at least one person dead, according to Israeli media reports.

Sky News' Middle East correspondent Mark Stone described the strikes as "frankly unprecedented" and said they "change the game completely".

An elderly Israeli woman and her carer, who was an Indian national, had already been confirmed dead in Hamas airstrikes on houses in the city of Ashkelon on Tuesday.

The deaths came after Israeli fighter jets, attack helicopters and drones hit more than 130 "Hamas military targets" inside Gaza, including the home of a Hamas commander, according to the Israeli military.

The attacks were in retaliation to a barrage of rockets, including six that landed close to Jerusalem, which were fired into Israel from Gaza on Monday.

Earlier Salah's Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane also condemned the violence, posting a tweet with an image saying: "FREE PALESTINE" and "Heartbreaking".

In Turkey, Fenerbahce players, including former Arsenal forward Mesut Ozil, wore T-shirts in support of Palestine in the warm-up ahead of their 2-1 defeat to Sivasspor.