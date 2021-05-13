Jordan Banks: Liverpool pay tribute to nine-year-old fan killed by lightning with warm-up shirts

Nine-year-old Liverpool fan Jordan Banks from Blackpool died after being struck by lightning while playing football on Tuesday; Liverpool players paid tribute by wearing special 'Jordan 7' T-shirts in warm-up ahead of Premier League clash at Manchester United on Thursday

Liverpool players paid tribute to a young fan who tragically died after being struck by lightning by donning special shirts for their warm-up ahead of their game at Manchester United on Thursday.

Jordan Banks is thought to have died after being struck by lightning on a football field in Blackpool on Tuesday while playing for Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club.

Police officers were called shortly after 5pm on Tuesday to fields near to School Road after reports a child had been injured. Emergency services attended and the nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Liverpool decided to pay tribute to the young fan by warming up in dedicated 'Jordan 7' T-shirts ahead of their rescheduled clash at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

"You'll Never Walk Alone, Jordan Banks," a Liverpool tweet read on Thursday.

"Nicknamed 'mini-Milner' by his coaches, Jordan was a brilliant person, as well as a passionate footballer. We're all thinking of his loved ones tonight."

Before his passing, Jordan raised £2,500 by running 30 miles in 10 days for mental health services in honour of his uncle who took his own life in 2018.

His efforts attracted the attention of his hero, Liverpool footballer James Milner, who sent him a video congratulating him on his "incredible" work.

In the clip, Milner said: "Just remember you never walk alone, all the boys are behind you… well done bud you should be very proud."

Manchester United also paid tribute to the young Liverpool fan through a tweet which read: "The thoughts of everyone at #MUFC are with Jordan's loved ones tonight."