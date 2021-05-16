Diogo Jota: Liverpool forward ruled out for rest of Premier League season

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out for the remainder of the Premier League season with a foot injury.

Jota sustained the injury during Thursday's 4-2 victory at Manchester United and missed Sunday's win at West Brom, while he will also be unavailable for crucial clashes at Burnley and at home to Crystal Palace.

Wins in their two remaining matches will likely secure Liverpool a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.

"No good thing without a bad thing - so we won at Manchester United but Diogo got something with the bone," Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports.

"Not too serious but serious enough to end the season for him."

Having hit the ground running at Anfield following his summer move from Wolves, Jota missed almost three months with a knee injury, finally returning in March. His debut Liverpool campaign ends with 13 goals in 29 appearances.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a regular starter for Portugal and will be hopeful of recovering in time to play a key role in this summer's European Championship.

"It is how it is," Klopp added.

"MRI scans don't help us. If somebody goes in this machine, I can't remember the last time when he came out and said, 'oh fine, it's nothing, it's just pain'. It's a while ago."

Returning to Liverpool's starting line-up in Jota's place for Sunday's trip to The Hawthorns was Sadio Mane, who refused to shake Klopp's hand following Thursday's win at Old Trafford, having been left on the bench for the game.

Having played down the incident in the aftermath of the game, Klopp confirmed the situation had been resolved, with Mane offering an apology for his actions.

"We spoke and he apologised," Klopp said.

"That's clear and that's it."