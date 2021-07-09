Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez to join Liverpool squad for Austria training camp

Long-term injured defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez plus new signing Ibrahima Konate will all kick off pre-season at Liverpool's training camp in Austria on Monday.

Van Dijk and Gomez have not played since October and November respectively after sustaining serious knee injuries.

The duo will join up with a 34-man squad - missing players who were, or still are, involved in Euro 2020 and the Copa America - at their base in the state of Tyrol.

Image: Virgil van Dijk suffered a nasty injury at Goodison Park last season

Konate will meet his new team-mates for the first time following his £36m move from RB Leipzig.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had to pull out of England's Euro 2020 squad on the eve of the tournament with a thigh muscle tear, is also in the squad, along with 11 academy players.

Assistant boss Pepijn Lijnders told the Liverpool website: "We look forward to going to Austria again for the start of our pre-season.

"All the conditions to prepare the team there are just at a very high level.

"We will use this to go back to basics. When you ask a lot from your players you have to give a lot as well - and we find all of this in Austria."

Image: Egypt's FA say Liverpool refused to let Mohamed Salah play at the Tokyo Olympics

Liverpool have informed Egypt's FA that they would not be releasing Mohamed Salah for the Olympic men's football tournament at Tokyo 2020.

According to the chairman of Egypt's FA, Salah was keen to represent his nation in Tokyo this summer, but was refused permission by his club.

Clubs are not obliged to release players for the men's Olympic football tournament as the competition is not officially recognised on FIFA's match calendar.

The Olympics in Tokyo run from July 22 until August 7, a week before the start of the Premier League, so Liverpool informed the Egyptian FA that they would not be releasing Salah for the competition.