Hillsborough survivor Andrew Devine dies aged 55, Liverpool FC confirm in statement

The family of Hillsborough survivor Andrew Devine has announced his death at the age of 55.

Liverpool supporter Devine died on Tuesday, more than 32 years after suffering life-changing injuries at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989 when he was only 22.

A family statement, which was posted by Liverpool, read: "It is with great sadness and a sense of immense loss that we can confirm that Andrew Devine passed away yesterday at the premature age of 55.

"Our collective devastation is overwhelming but so too is the realisation that we were blessed to have had Andrew with us for 32 years since the Hillsborough tragedy.

"We welcome the conclusion of the coroner, Mr Andre Rebello, made today at Liverpool Coroner's Court, that Andrew was unlawfully killed, making him the 97th fatality of the tragic events that occurred on April 15, 1989.

"In the intervening years, Andrew has been a much-loved son, brother and uncle. He has been supported by his family and a team of dedicated carers, all of whom devoted themselves to him.

"As ever, our thoughts are with all of those affected by Hillsborough. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this sad time."

A further statement from the Premier League club read: "Liverpool Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Andrew Devine, who died yesterday at the age of 55.

"A lifelong Liverpool supporter, Andrew continued to attend matches at Anfield when possible despite suffering life-changing injuries at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989. In doing so he defied expectations that he would not survive for six months after the tragedy.

"At an inquest held in Liverpool today, it was ruled that Andrew was unlawfully killed as a result of the disaster, providing a further tragic reminder of the toll that Hillsborough continues to take on all affected by it.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Andrew's family and his carers.

"It should also be noted that Andrew's family have appealed for privacy and we would urge that this request is respected."