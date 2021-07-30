Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool full-back signs new long-term deal

Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool.

A product of the club's academy, Alexander-Arnold made his debut in a League Cup tie against Tottenham at Anfield in October 2016 and has gone on to make 179 appearances in total.

So far the full-back has Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup honours to his name. He was also shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or in 2019.

"I'm honoured to be given the opportunity and to be shown the trust in the club to be given an extension, so it was a no-brainer for me," the 22-year-old said on liverpoolfc.com.

"The state the club is in and where I'm at in my career is always a good option for me.

"To extend and make sure I'm here longer is always a good thing. I'm made up.

"It's the only club I've ever really known, so to be here for this amount of time and extending to be here for a longer amount of time is amazing for me and my family.

"It's a proud moment for me - it always is - signing a new contract here."

England international Alexander-Arnold is currently in Austria on pre-season training with the side, returning to action after suffering a thigh injury that ruled him out of Euro 2020.

Signed and sealed. Red born and bred 2025 🤝🔴 pic.twitter.com/7d8fLMv8Hc — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) July 30, 2021

Liverpool will kick off the 2021/22 Premier League season with a trip to take on newly-promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road on August 14, live on Sky Sports.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who finished in third place last season, host Chelsea and champions Man City on August 28 and October 2 respectively, before they face Man Utd at Old Trafford on October 23.

The first Merseyside derby of the season takes place at Goodison on the evening of November 30, while Leeds United visit Anfield on Boxing Day, before the Reds bring in the New Year by taking on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on January 1.

