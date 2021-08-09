Andy Robertson: Liverpool defender says ankle ligament damage 'nothing too major'

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson insists his injury is "nothing too major" but ankle ligament damage will rule him out of the Premier League opener at Norwich on Saturday.

The Scotland international had to be helped off the pitch in Sunday's friendly with Athletic Bilbao and further assessment has revealed a problem which will prevent his involvement this weekend.

"Scan suggests nothing too major but there's some ligament damage which will need to mend," he wrote on Twitter.

Thanks to everyone for the kind messages and support. Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend. I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later. Good luck to the boys playing tonight #YNWA pic.twitter.com/urKPCLmHgS — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 9, 2021

"I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later."

His injury makes it increasingly likely Kostas Tsimikas, who managed just six Premier League minutes in his maiden campaign for the Reds last season, will make his first league start at Carrow Road.

Robertson played all 38 of Liverpool's Premier League games last season, and has missed a total of just four games over the club's three previous league campaigns.

Norwich City

Liverpool Saturday 14th August 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Klopp hints at more signings

Liverpool have been relatively quiet in this transfer window, compared to their title rivals, only bringing in Ibrahima Konate from German side RB Leipzig to bolster their defensive options.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the club might do some transfer business before this summer's window closes

But manager Jurgen Klopp says there could yet be more incoming at Anfield this summer before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Klopp: "I am very happy with the squad I have. You can't sign counter-pressing, the atmosphere, our anthem... There are different approaches out there, but we have no influence on that.

"There might still be something happening before the end of the transfer window."

Could Harvey Elliott have a role to play this season?

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott, who spent last season on loan at Blackburn in the Championship, appears to have made an impression on Klopp during pre-season and could have a role to play this season in midfield.

When he was signed in 2019 following the expiry of his contract at Fulham, Elliott arrived as a forward but Klopp has been experimenting with the 18-year-old in a deeper role.

Image: Klopp says Harvey Elliott has taken a 'big step' in pre-season

Klopp: "We have a new midfielder in our squad in Harvey Elliott. We have players who can make a big step. We are not blind. We see what others are doing. We just have to be able to beat them. We will try to do that.

"Harvey can play different positions. In pre-season, we wanted to see him in a deeper role.

"He's made a big step in the pre-season. If he stays fit then the football world can be really excited about that. I really liked his performance and attitude in pre-season."