Liverpool condemn alleged homophobic chants directed at Norwich's Billy Gilmour

Norwich's on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour was the subject of alleged homophobic chanting from a section of Liverpool fans during the Premier League game at Carrow Road; Derby also investigating allegations of racist and homophobic abuse in their game at Peterborough

Billy Gilmour was allegedly the target of homophobic abuse by a section of Liverpool fans

Liverpool have condemned alleged homophobic chanting directed towards Norwich midfielder Billy Gilmour during the Reds' 3-0 victory at Carrow Road.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah made it a winning start to the new campaign, but Gilmour - the on-loan Chelsea player - was allegedly verbally targeted by a section of Liverpool supporters during the win.

An official Liverpool tweet posted after the game read: "The chant is offensive and inappropriate - a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs.

"We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future."

The chant is offensive and inappropriate - a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs.



We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future. https://t.co/67Q5SKoa88 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 14, 2021

Kop Outs, a Liverpool LGBT+ action group, also condemned those who reportedly engaged in such chants, writing on Twitter: "Great result today marred by homophobic chanting by some of our fans targeting Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour.

"If you can't support without resorting to bigoted nonsense, you don't understand YNWA."

The alleged incident is said to have occurred hours after Derby's Championship defeat at Peterborough was overshadowed by allegations of homophobia and racism from a minority of away fans.

Derby confirmed in a tweet that they would work with relevant authorities to identify any perpetrators.

We thank Punjabi Rams for rightly reporting these incidents and do not, in any way, condone these actions.



We will work with the relevant authorities to determine who these individuals were.



Enough is enough.#DCFC https://t.co/0Zl9LP953N — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) August 14, 2021

Hate won't win

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.