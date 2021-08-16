Billy Gilmour: Kick It Out condemns homophobic chanting by Liverpool fans aimed at on-loan Norwich midfielder

Kop Outs, Liverpool's LGBT+ fans group, founder Paul Amann says it was "deeply disappointing" to hear fellow Liverpool supporters engage in the chanting after efforts in recent years to educate fans about the use of the term 'rent boy'

Kick It Out has condemned homophobic chanting by Liverpool supporters aimed at Norwich’s on-loan midfielder Billy Gilmour at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Scotland international, 20, was targeted by some fans during Liverpool's 3-0 win in the Premier League as he made his competitive debut for Norwich after joining the club on a season-long loan from Chelsea in July.

Liverpool said the chant was "offensive and inappropriate" after it was highlighted by Kop Outs, the club's LGBT+ fans group.

The chant is offensive and inappropriate - a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs.



We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future. https://t.co/67Q5SKoa88 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 14, 2021

A statement on Twitter from anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out said: "We are disappointed that only two weeks into the English football season, we have already seen numerous incidents of discrimination at stadiums up and down the country.

"The use of the term 'rent boy' in chants by a portion of Liverpool fans at Carrow Road was unquestionably homophobic and has no place in our game. We have also had reports of incidents at other games and are awaiting further clarification.

"As always, we thank those who reported these incidents to us, and urge fans to do the same if they witness discrimination of any kind in football in the future. We will continue to liaise with all relevant clubs and the football authorities to identify and hold accountable those responsible."

Kop Outs founder Paul Amann said it was "deeply disappointing" to hear fellow Liverpool supporters engage in the chanting after efforts in recent years to educate fans about the use of the term 'rent boy'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kop Outs founder Paul Amann says it was 'deeply disappointing' to hear homophobic chanting directed towards Norwich midfielder Billy Gilmour during Liverpool's 3-0 victory at Carrow Road

"You'll Never Walk Alone is an amazing anthem but to hear some of our own fans chanting in a way which leaves us feeling very alone is not on," he told Sky Sports News.

Asked whether he believed fans were willing to be educated and refrain from such behaviour, Amann added: "The response to our tweet and the club's tweet has been absolutely enormous.

"It has been viewed over two million times and the vast majority of fans are supportive, they are engaging, they are realising, when they didn't, that actually that chant is quite homophobic.

"There are a few diehards, who quite frankly are somewhat in the stone ages on issues like this, but the vast majority are listening, and they are more than prepared to act as good allies in the future and to call it out and ask their fellow fans to tap them on the shoulder and say, 'don't chant that nonsense'."

The incident at Carrow Road occurred hours after Derby's Championship defeat at Peterborough was marred by allegations of homophobia and racism from a minority of away fans.

Derby confirmed in a tweet that they would work with relevant authorities to identify any perpetrators.

We thank Punjabi Rams for rightly reporting these incidents and do not, in any way, condone these actions.



We will work with the relevant authorities to determine who these individuals were.



Enough is enough.#DCFC https://t.co/0Zl9LP953N — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) August 14, 2021

Hate won't win

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.