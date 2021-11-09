Liverpool end investigation into alleged spitting incident in game against Man City

Liverpool have ended their investigation into an alleged spitting incident during their match against Manchester City.

City made an official complaint to Liverpool following their 2-2 draw at Anfield last month, saying the incident occurred just after the away side's first equaliser.

Sky Sports News understands the investigation concluded that nobody spat at a City member of staff as alleged.

A Liverpool statement read: "We have now completed a full and thorough investigation following a complaint of an alleged incident near the dugout area at our fixture against Manchester City at Anfield last month.

"The evidence gathered was substantial and included statements from Manchester City's backroom staff, supporters, stewards, unredacted video footage and CCTV recordings.

"We have followed the club's official sanctions processes and appropriate actions have been taken based on the evidence gathered and information received from the complainant.

"We would like to thank all parties who have supported this investigation and now consider this matter closed."

Following the game at Anfield, City boss Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports: "I don't know what happened. I heard something from the crowd - something not nice to staff. But I don't know what exactly. I didn't see the images.

"I'm pretty sure that if it happened, what the people told me, I'm sure Liverpool will take measures about this person. Liverpool is much greater than this behaviour.

"Nothing will change my admiration for this club. It was the same story two, three years ago when we came here and they destroyed our bus - it is certain people, not just Liverpool FC.

"It's always a pleasure to come to this stadium. It's an honour for this atmosphere, how they support the team. That's why it's Anfield."