Liverpool's Harvey Elliott returns to light training just two months after horror ankle dislocation against Leeds

Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane will be assessed this week after sustaining knocks on international duty for England and Senegal respectively, as 18-year-old Harvey Elliott begins light running on grass following his September surgery

By Lyall Thomas

Monday 15 November 2021 16:52, UK

Harvey Elliott continues his rehabilitation at Liverpool&#39;s training centre in Kirkby
Image: Harvey Elliott returned to light training on Monday

Harvey Elliott has returned to light training after he dislocated his ankle against Leeds in September.

The 18-year-old has been running on grass for the first time on Monday since dislocating the joint in a tackle from Pascal Struijk, who was subsequently sent off.

Harvey Elliott continues his rehabilitation at Liverpool&#39;s training centre in Kirkby
Image: Harvey Elliott continues his rehabilitation at Liverpool's training centre in Kirkby

Elliott completed exercises outside and in the gym at Liverpool's Kirkby training ground, just two months after undergoing surgery to repair the damage.

It brought the youngster's excellent start to the season to an abrupt halt. Elliott is the Premier League's youngest debutant, following his transfer from Fulham as a 16-year-old.

Harvey Elliott continues his rehabilitation at Liverpool&#39;s training centre in Kirkby
Image: Harvey Elliott dislocated his ankle after a tackle from Leeds' Pascal Struijk in September

He had started all of Liverpool's opening four Premier League games after an impressive pre-season and season-long loan at Blackburn during 2020-21.

Trending

Liverpool were also assessing Jordan Henderson on Monday after he sustained a knock for England and withdrew from the squad, while Sadio Mane will also be looked at by Liverpool medical staff this week.

Harvey Elliott continues his rehabilitation at Liverpool&#39;s training centre in Kirkby
Image: Harvey Elliott required surgery on the joint and manager Jurgen Klopp said the win was marred by the incident

Mane was forced out of international duty with Senegal after a heavy collision during a fixture against Togo over the weekend, although manager Aliou Cisse reportedly played down the significance of the injury.

Also See:

Manager Jurgen Klopp will hope both are available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal and the subsequent Champions League group game against Porto, after his side were beaten at West Ham last time out.

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

The Champions League returns, with the £250,000 Super 6 jackpot up for grabs. Play for free, entries by 7:45.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema