Liverpool's Harvey Elliott returns to light training just two months after horror ankle dislocation against Leeds

Harvey Elliott has returned to light training after he dislocated his ankle against Leeds in September.

The 18-year-old has been running on grass for the first time on Monday since dislocating the joint in a tackle from Pascal Struijk, who was subsequently sent off.

Image: Harvey Elliott continues his rehabilitation at Liverpool's training centre in Kirkby

Elliott completed exercises outside and in the gym at Liverpool's Kirkby training ground, just two months after undergoing surgery to repair the damage.

It brought the youngster's excellent start to the season to an abrupt halt. Elliott is the Premier League's youngest debutant, following his transfer from Fulham as a 16-year-old.

Image: Harvey Elliott dislocated his ankle after a tackle from Leeds' Pascal Struijk in September

He had started all of Liverpool's opening four Premier League games after an impressive pre-season and season-long loan at Blackburn during 2020-21.

Liverpool were also assessing Jordan Henderson on Monday after he sustained a knock for England and withdrew from the squad, while Sadio Mane will also be looked at by Liverpool medical staff this week.

Image: Harvey Elliott required surgery on the joint and manager Jurgen Klopp said the win was marred by the incident

Mane was forced out of international duty with Senegal after a heavy collision during a fixture against Togo over the weekend, although manager Aliou Cisse reportedly played down the significance of the injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will hope both are available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal and the subsequent Champions League group game against Porto, after his side were beaten at West Ham last time out.