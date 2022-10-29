Liverpool have 'massive problems' after Leeds United defeat, says Jamie Carragher | Graeme Souness: They're getting bullied

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool "have massive problems" after their 2-1 defeat to Leeds United, while Graeme Souness believes Jurgen Klopp's side are now "getting bullied" by other teams.

Crysencio Summerville's 89th-minute strike clinched a 2-1 win for Leeds at Anfield, leaving Klopp's beleaguered side in ninth place and eight points off the top four.

Mohamed Salah had earlier cancelled out Rodrigo's fourth-minute opener following a defensive mix-up between Alisson and Joe Gomez, but Liverpool could not find a way past the outstanding Illan Meslier, who made a record-equalling total of nine saves.

"It's a huge result for Leeds but Liverpool have got massive problems," said Carragher on Saturday Night Football.

"Leeds' fans know how big a result this is. It's so long since anyone's won at Anfield. They're going to milk it and rightly so. It will do wonders for them, in terms of the league table.

"This isn't a blip for Liverpool, this is a serious problem.

"There's no doubt that the goalkeeper in the last 10-15 minutes has kept Leeds in it but if you look at the whole game you can't say Leeds haven't deserved to get something from it. They've been fantastic.

"Klopp must be thinking, what else can I try now, different permutations, formations, personnel..."

Image: Liverpool suffered their fourth defeat in the Premier League as Leeds snatched a late win at Anfield

Souness: Liverpool don't play with the same intensity

Souness believes Liverpool's ageing midfield means they "just don't have it in their legs anymore" and "don't play with the same intensity".

He added: "Liverpool are a country mile from where they were over the last few years. In many instances, Leeds were more than a match for Liverpool and they did to Liverpool what they had been doing to teams for years.

"Liverpool basically bullied teams before, their midfield bullied teams. And now they're being bullied. That's making them vulnerable at the back, and they're not creating the same chances up front.

"Liverpool are a shadow [of the team they used to be].

"Liverpool still had enough chances to win the game, but they are not like the Liverpool we've seen for the last five years. They don't play with the same intensity and just don't have it in their legs anymore."

Souness was also impressed by Jesse Marsch's team who came into the game having not won in eight games.

"Leeds were a team playing under pressure. They didn't play like a young team tonight. They played like a team that really believed in what they were going to do, believed they were going to get a result," Souness said.

"You can say it's a lucky first goal, but that mistake is not the reason Liverpool lost the game.

"If correct [Leeds ran 11km more than Liverpool], then to a man they ran a kilometre more than Liverpool. That's a big difference.

"And if you look at a midfield of Thiago, 31, Henderson, 31, Fabinho, 29, then after that you have Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones who is 21, and Harvey Elliot who's 19.

"If you go back to the start of the season, Jurgen [Klopp] must have looked at his midfield and thought: 'We're vulnerable here'.

"I feel their midfield is no longer a midfield that is going to get them back and win the big trophies."