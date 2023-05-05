Coronation weekend: Liverpool to play 'God Save the King' before Premier League match with Brentford

Liverpool will join the other Premier League clubs in playing the national anthem, 'God Save the King', before their match with Brentford this weekend - despite the club admitting "some supporters have strong views on it".

Saturday's match at Anfield, live on Sky Sports, comes on the same day of King Charles III's coronation and Premier League clubs will mark the occasion by playing the national anthem before every kick-off this weekend.

In last May's FA Cup final against Chelsea, Liverpool fans booed the national anthem before kick-off and manager Jurgen Klopp said the supporters "wouldn't boo without reason".

On the day before the game with Brentford, Liverpool released a statement confirming that the national anthem will be played at Anfield - but insisted every supporter has a "personal choice" on how to mark the occasion.

The statement read: "Before kick-off and in recognition of the Premier League's request to mark the coronation, players and officials will congregate around the centre circle when the national anthem will be played.

"It is, of course, a personal choice how those at Anfield on Saturday mark this occasion and we know some supporters have strong views on it."

When Liverpool fans booed the national anthem at last year's FA Cup final at Wembley, manager Klopp admitted he was left bemused by the incident.

Klopp said: "Of course I have thoughts [on the booing], but in these situations, I think the question is: why does it happen?

"I maybe haven't been here long enough to understand the reasons for it. The majority of our supporters are wonderful people - really smart, go through lows and highs, suffer together.

"They wouldn't do it without reason, but it was not something I enjoyed."

