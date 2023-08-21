Alexis Mac Allister: Liverpool to appeal red card given to midfielder in win over Bournemouth

Liverpool will appeal the red card given to Alexis Mac Allister during Saturday's 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

The midfielder was given a straight red card by referee Thomas Brammall for a challenge on Ryan Christie just before the hour mark, with Liverpool leading 2-1 at the time.

The World Cup winner is set to be suspended for Liverpool's next three matches against Newcastle, Aston Villa and Wolves, unless the club's appeal is successful.

Speaking after the game, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said "everything was lacking for a red card".

He told Sky Sports: "We have to talk about it and everyone agrees. I 100 per cent understand how it looks for the ref in that moment but when you see it back it's the inside of the foot with no power in it.

"We've seen harsher challenges that weren't red cards that should've been. I think we should talk about it. If he said it was a yellow, the VAR wouldn't have upgraded to a red card.

"Everything is lacking for a red card, the intensity. Yes, there was contact but there must be a different intention when it's a red card. We will talk to the people about it."

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher told Sky Sports News that Mac Allister should not have seen red.

He said: "It's not a red card for me. The problem here is that the referee thinks it's a high tackle, but the only reason that happens is because both players are there.

"The boot actually catches him on the ankle. If his foot was on the ground and he caught him in the same place, it's not a high tackle.

"They've both got their feet off the ground, not a red card for me. Liverpool would have to convince the panel it's a clear and obvious error by the referee to win any appeal."

Ex-Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock agreed with Gallagher and believes it should be rescinded.

He told Sky Sports News: "Clear and obvious has to go out the window. Right and wrong has to come in.

"Is it a red card, yes or no? Have you made a mistake, yes or no? That's not a red card. It has to be overturned."

Dean: Mac Allister went in high

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean speaking on Soccer Saturday:

"He's gone in quite high. There's not a lot of force in the challenge but he has caught him quite high. It's just a lazy leg.

"He probably doesn't need to make the challenge. He has caught him on the shin.

"It's not a wrong decision by the referee. He's gone in with his studs showing and he's caught him on the shin.

"VAR would have looked at it. They're happy with Tom's [referee Thomas Brammall] decision and the game moves on."

