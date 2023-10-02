Curtis Jones: Liverpool to appeal red card given to midfielder during defeat at Tottenham

Liverpool are preparing to appeal the red card given to Curtis Jones during their controversial 2-1 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday.

The midfielder was sent off for fouling Yves Bissouma in the 26th minute after a VAR intervention.

Referee Simon Hooper had initially shown Jones a yellow card but changed his decision after being advised to go to the pitchside monitor.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp felt Liverpool's Curtis Jones was unfortunate to be given a straight red card for his challenge on Yves Bissouma

Sky Sports News has been told Liverpool feel the tackle did not meet the threshold for excessive force as the 22-year-old made enough contact with the ball and was trying to control it by rolling over it, while there was no basis or intention for serious foul play.

After the defeat in north London, Jurgen Klopp said: "He had full power on the ball, rolls over the ball and then he hits the decisive part of the leg.

"When you see it in slow motion it looks horrendous, but when you see it in real time it's not even that close to being bad. It wasn't even close to being on purpose.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham’s win against Liverpool in the Premier League

"The game is in real time but we judge it in slow motion."

Jones faces a three-game ban if the red card is not overturned and would sit out Liverpool's Premier League fixtures against Brighton, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dermot Gallagher said the decision to disallow Luis Diaz's goal against Tottenham was a 'very, very bad mistake'

Liverpool have made a formal request to PGMOL for the audio between the match officials from the defeat at Tottenham after Luis Diaz's opener was wrongly disallowed.

Diaz's goal was incorrectly ruled out for offside after a mistake by Darren England, the VAR, described by PGMOL as a "significant human error".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Joe Shread and Zinny Boswell ask how the officials made such a crucial error by disallowing Luis Diaz's goal for Liverpool at Tottenham on Saturday

Diaz was flagged offside by the assistant referee after putting the ball into the Spurs net despite being onside. However, England and the VAR team mistakenly thought the Liverpool winger's goal had been allowed, so told the referee to uphold his decision.

England and Dan Cook, the assistant VAR, were taken off duty from their next scheduled games.

Liverpool vowed on Sunday to "explore the range of options available" to them to reach a resolution and have now approached PGMOL for the raw audio files of the conversations between England and his on-field colleagues.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith question Dermot Gallagher on why VAR couldn't recommend Liverpool be gifted a goal after Luis Diaz's strike was ruled out incorrectly against Tottenham

The statement from Liverpool on Sunday read: "Liverpool Football Club acknowledges PGMOL's admission of their failures last night. It is clear that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, resulting in sporting integrity being undermined.

"We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under but these pressures are supposed to be alleviated, not exacerbated, by the existence and implementation of VAR.

"It is therefore unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not afforded to allow the correct decision to be made and that there was no subsequent intervention.

"That such failings have already been categorised as 'significant human error' is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency.

"This is vital for the reliability of future decision making as it applies to all clubs, with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again.

"In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution."

Neville: Liverpool statement 'a mistake'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jurgen Klopp is not appeased when he learns of the PGMOL statement admitting a 'significant human error'

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has criticised Liverpool's response, branding it a "mistake".

Neville wrote on X: "Jurgen Klopp handled the situation well after the game. Most football fans will have had empathy with what happened and recognised it was wrong!

"However, Liverpool's statement tonight is a mistake! Talk of exploring all options (what does that mean!!!) and sporting integrity are dangerous phrases, along with being vague and aggressive.

"Sorry was enough!! Sorry should be respected and not undervalued."

Gallagher: I don't understand Liverpool statement

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher on Sky Sports News' Ref Watch:

"I don't understand what that means, to be honest. I seriously don't.

"It was a mistake, referees make mistakes all the time. It's Sky Sports News' 25th birthday - you can find loads of mine in that time.

"It's a very, very bad mistake, no doubt about that, but it's a mistake."

PGMOL facing questions over UAE trip

Image: Howard Webb is the head of PGMOL

Sky Sports senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

Referee's body PGMOL is facing increasing questions over the wisdom of allowing England and Cook to have worked in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

England was the VAR and Cook was the second assistant referee for Al Ain's victory over Sharjah, which took place just 48 hours before the Tottenham vs Liverpool match.

Michael Oliver - who was the fourth official in north London - was the referee for the game in the UAE.

Sky Sports News has been told an approach was made to the FA for the use of the trio and it was subsequently approved, with it not affecting their availability to be selected for Premier League fixtures.

It is understood Howard Webb, the head of PGMOL, sanctioned the trip.

The officials arrived back in London on Friday to prepare for VAR and fourth official duties, which - according to PGMOL - is routine for those who have had international appointments in midweek.

However, there has been criticism over the officials' workload and questions over whether it could lead to fatigue, especially as England and Cook had a further game to work this weekend before being dropped over their error.