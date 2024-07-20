Liverpool youth team walk off pitch twice in two days after alleged racist abuse at tournament in Germany

Liverpool's Under-18s left the pitch twice in two days after alleged racist abuse towards one of their players at a youth tournament in Germany.

After an incident during a match on Friday, the club's management team decided to stop their game and the team left the pitch together and immediately reported the incident.

Liverpool say the same player was then targeted in a further incident at the tournament on Saturday.

Again, the coaching staff and management team opted to leave the pitch together after the incident was immediately reported.

Liverpool have asked the tournament organisers to conduct an investigation.

Liverpool's statement in full

"Liverpool can confirm that a member of our Under-18s team reported he was racially abused by an opponent while playing in the Bundesliga Cup youth tournament at Schwabisch Hall in Germany on Friday.

"The player immediately alerted the match official, his teammates, and our coaching staff. Consequently, Liverpool's management team decided to stop the game and leave the pitch together.

"In a further incident, the same player was the target of abuse during a fixture in the tournament today. Again, the player alerted his team mates and coaching staff and our management team opted to leave the pitch once more.

"We are proud of our player for his prompt actions in reporting the incident and the maturity of his response.

"He and any of his teammates affected are being supported by the Academy safeguarding team.

"The club calls upon our opponents and the tournament organisers to conduct an urgent and thorough investigation into the incident."