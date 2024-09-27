Luis Diaz exclusive interview: Liverpool winger relishing life under 'spectacular' Arne Slot and aiming to win 'everything'

A grinning Luis Diaz is deliberating over his favourite goal of the season in a quiet corner of Liverpool's training ground. Having scored five in five games, second only to Erling Haaland among Premier League players, the winger has plenty to choose from.

He narrows it down to two; his emphatic strike following a rapid break in the victory over Brentford - "a very quick and beautiful counter-attack," he tells Sky Sports - and his clinically-taken opener from Ibrahima's Konate's long pass in the win against Bournemouth.

"That was another nice move. Konate spotted me from very far away. The control was very good and the finish too." He makes it sound easy. But it was another bewitching exhibition of speed, skill and ruthlessness from somebody operating at the very top of his game.

Diaz has been sensational in the opening weeks of the campaign; a player transformed under new head coach Arne Slot. Last term, it took him until February to reach the five-goal mark. He delights at seeing his name near the top of the scoring charts this time around.

"It's really good to be there," he says. "I am always trying to improve, so seeing myself up there right now, that is what I work for. That is what we play football for."

Haaland will take some catching, of course. But Diaz has set his sights on the Golden Boot. "Why not? I hope I can be one of the Premier League's top scorers. Now, it's about continuing this good start, keeping my feet on the ground, staying calm and enjoying it."

Diaz certainly seems to be enjoying himself. He could be seen laughing and joking with team-mates even as an unused substitute in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over West Ham at Anfield, although he admits he was itching to play. "I always want to play."

That was the case even last season, when Diaz had to endure the horror of his father being held hostage by kidnappers for 13 days in Colombia. It is hardly surprising his form suffered.

"I am calmer and happier now," he says. "I am really enjoying the way football is making me feel. I have always felt that way, of course. I always try to enjoy it and try to play with a smile when I go out on the pitch, albeit with seriousness, knowing I have a job to do.

"But it was a very difficult year. This year, I am 100 per cent focused.

"I have to be better. We also have to be better as a team. Hopefully we can achieve everything that we are setting out to do."

It reflects Diaz's importance to Slot that he was rested against West Ham. And it underlines the depth available to the new boss that Liverpool were still able to score five goals in the game, with Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo hitting doubles either side of a Mohamed Salah strike.

"It helps us maintain our level," says Diaz. "We have very high-quality players. It's very healthy competition. Anyone who starts always gives their best and so do the substitutes. We have a very special squad. With so many games, I always say rotation is important."

Especially if Liverpool are to fulfil their lofty ambitions. With Diaz leading the way, they sit only a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City having won four of their first five games. There was a triumphant start in the Champions League against AC Milan too.

Diaz does not hesitate when asked if they can mount a title challenge. "Yes, yes," he says. "We have to try, and we will try, to win every competition we are competing in this year.

"That is what we are working for, that is what the coach wants and what we want, because last year we didn't manage it. This year, we have to try to compete for everything."

As a coach, he has been spectacular from the first day I arrived

Their strong start under Slot has fuelled cautious optimism about what might be possible and Diaz's admiration for Jurgen Klopp's successor is obvious. An arm around the shoulder helped after the disappointment of defeat in the Copa America final with Colombia in the summer.

"As a coach, he has been spectacular from the first day I arrived and we had contact," says Diaz. "The relationship is and continues to be really good.

"He is very attentive to the things you need to improve but he will also praise you for the good things you do. He is a good coach in that sense. He puts together good plans for the games and you can see that reflected in our results. We have shown a lot of quality in our first few games."

Nobody more so than Diaz, whose explosive runs in behind, such as the one that led to his opener against Bournemouth, have been a feature of Liverpool's performances.

"It's one of my biggest characteristics," he says. "I always try to find the diagonal run, to get one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Those runs and one-v-ones are my specialities."

They are specialties Slot is eager to harness. "Exactly," nods Diaz. "The coach asks that of all of us. What I have, in terms of my characteristics, is what he wants from his wingers.

"He also tries to instil a lot of tactical details in us. He works hard in that sense. He asks us to always run back to defend, to form a good defensive block, and then to go on the attack as well. If you defend better, obviously you are going to attack better too.

"So, he wants us to think about that defensive side of things, but also while enjoying ourselves because it's always important to have that enjoyment, even knowing you have a job to do."

Liverpool have only conceded once in five Premier League games thanks in part to the defensive job done by Diaz and his fellow attackers. But it is of course at the other end of the pitch that the 27-year-old's impact has been most profound.

What's behind his prolific form? "I think the training sessions are helping a lot," he says. "Also, the confidence the coach and the team give you when everyone is playing well and things are going well.

"I think confidence is really important. But then there is also the hard work I am doing every day on my finishing and my movements.

We have to try, and we will try, to win every competition we are competing in this year. That is what we are working for

"The coach always tries to correct the movements you need to make in order to be well-positioned, to arrive in front of the goal better and score more goals. So, that really helps a lot.

"I think that's mostly what it's about, being in the right positions, getting closer to goal and obviously working on your finishing."

The importance of positioning is reflected in the data. Diaz is getting shots off at the same rate as last season but they are coming from better areas, increasing the likelihood of conversion. As Diaz explains, understanding when to occupy those areas is also key.

"Primarily, the coach wants his wide players in wide positions. The wingers are always out wide. Mo is maybe a little more narrow - sometimes, not always - whereas I'm always holding the width.

"But when the ball arrives with Mo or Trent [Alexander-Arnold] on the other side, I have to run inside and be there as a central attacker, to be in a good position in relation to the goal."

Diaz will hope to continue his electrifying start when Liverpool face Wolves live on Sky Sports on Saturday. And having been shaped by perseverance in the face of adversity as an underweight young player in Colombia, there seems little danger of a drop in application.

"I've always been a guy who gives his all. I try to improve myself, I try to work harder, I try to get better," he says. "Don't dwell on the things that go badly. Instead, turn the situation around, keep working, keep doing things right. Then, things will happen for you, little by little.

"With work and desire, I think everything turns out much better."

