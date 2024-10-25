Liverpool boss Arne Slot prepared for test 'even more difficult than Chelsea' - 'Arsenal were far ahead' than both of us

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has warned his players to expect a stern examination of their Premier League title credentials when they take on Arsenal at the Emirates on Super Sunday.

The Reds travel south to the capital this weekend sitting top of the table and with the Dutchman having made a superb start since taking over at Anfield in the summer, with 11 wins from his first 12 games in all competitions.

Liverpool's most recent league victory came against in-form Chelsea at Anfield last Sunday and that hard-fought 2-1 win was generally considered to be their toughest test to date, but Slot is expecting another step up against the Gunners, runners-up for the past two seasons and currently four points behind the leaders in third.

"I expect a lot from Chelsea this season and they showed it at Anfield," said Slot.

"But if you look at the last two seasons, Arsenal were [not only] far ahead of us, but also above Chelsea.

"So you would assume that playing Arsenal will be more difficult.

"Let's see at the end of the season where Chelsea and Arsenal both are but normally you expect, especially as it is an away game, that this one is more difficult than Chelsea at home - and we all saw how difficult Chelsea at home was."

Slot has no doubt Liverpool's title credentials will be measured in their games against Arsenal and champions Manchester City, who they face on December 1.

He said: "Nobody knows at this stage who is going to be your competitor, but I think we all know Arsenal will be one of them.

"Dropping points or winning points against them is always important. I think it was three draws and one loss last season [against the top two], so if you use mathematics, if Liverpool could have won all of them the league table would have been a bit different.

"It is difficult to win in an away leg against Arsenal or City but it is something we are trying on Sunday, definitely."

As for the Reds' injury news for the trip to north London, Diogo Jota - who suffered a rib injury in a collision during last weekend's victory over Chelsea - has not recovered in time to feature.

Meanwhile, new signing Federico Chiesa is also ruled out, but defender Conor Bradley is hoping to prove his fitness after a knock.

"I think they feel good but not when it comes to playing for us at the weekend," Slot added.

"Federico might train with us today or tomorrow, but Diogo definitely not and Conor Bradley - let's see if he can be with us on Sunday."

Backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will continue to deputise for Alisson Becker, whose return date from a hamstring injury remains unclear.

"He is progressing well, like we expect, but it is not a short-term recovery so it is always difficult to judge him," Slot said of the Brazilian.

"The best way to judge an injury is in the end phase and he is not there yet.

"I can't tell you how long he will be out but don't expect him to be in against Brighton in the cup or next week."

Arteta: You can see Slot's impact on Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking about his Liverpool counterpart in his pre-match press conference:

"They are in a really good moment and you can see the touch that he [Slot] has given to a team that was already very strong.

"You can see his fingerprints on that team.

"It is a team that has been competing at the highest level for nine years in every competition.

"They know how to compete, they have the individual quality to damage you, they are good on set-pieces. They are really good at everything they do."

