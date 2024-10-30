Jurgen Klopp: Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss defends decision to become Red Bull's global head of football

Jurgen Klopp has defended his decision to head up Red Bull's group of clubs, saying he "didn't want to step on anybody's toes".

The former Liverpool manager signed a long-term contract and will start his new role on January 1 next year, where he will be responsible at the strategic management level for Red Bull's international network of clubs.

These include RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, and New York Red Bulls among others.

"I didn't want to step on anybody's toes, definitely not, and personally I love all of my ex-clubs," Klopp said in an interview released Wednesday on a podcast hosted by former Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos.

Klopp suggested any decision he made to coach another club would also have disappointed some fans.

"I really don't know what exactly I could have done for everyone to be happy," he said.

Red Bull, and especially its Leipzig team, are widely resented by many German football fans, who see the drinks company as an unwelcome corporate presence trying to buy success.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy explains why it is so important for Liverpool to agree a new contract with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Fans at Klopp's former clubs like Borussia Dortmund have criticised the move, and Mainz fans held up banners this month expressing their disappointment and questioning whether he was "crazy."

Klopp spent 18 years at Mainz as a player and coach before joining Dortmund in 2008, where he went on to lead the club to two Bundesliga titles and the Champions League final.

Klopp said he had never viewed Red Bull's involvement in soccer "so critically," and suggested it played an important role in bringing high-level club soccer back to the former East Germany with the Leipzig project.

Klopp previously said he planned to take a "long break" from soccer after leaving Liverpool, where he coached his last game in May after nine years with the club.

"I'm 57 so I can still work for a couple more years but I don't really see myself on the sideline [as a coach] for the time being," he said

"But it was always clear that I wasn't going to do nothing at all. And then this story with Red Bull came into the picture, and for me it's outstanding."

Klopp said he saw his Red Bull role primarily as an "adviser" working together with coaches at the clubs backed by the drinks giant. "I always had the feeling that the coach is very, very often the loneliest person at the club," he said.

Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, who host Man City, are all in action in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday night - and you can watch any of those teams live on Sky Sports.

It is not often you can say that every one of the Premier League's so-called big-name sides are in action at the same time, on the same night, all on Sky Sports.

However, that is exactly the case on Wednesday when six Carabao Cup fourth-round ties take place, with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting holders Liverpool, Villa entertaining Crystal Palace, Man Utd - with interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy taking temporary charge - take on Leicester City at Old Trafford, Chelsea travel to Newcastle and Arsenal visit Preston North End - all getting under way at 7.45pm on Sky Sports+.

Meanwhile, Spurs also face Man City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening, with that mouth-watering clash kicking off at 8.15pm on Sky Sports Main Event, while you can also watch all the fourth-round goals as they go in on Soccer Special on Sky Sports News.

How to watch Wednesday's matches