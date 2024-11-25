Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward says he is 'probably more out than in' with Reds still yet to offer Egyptian new contract

Mohamed Salah says he is disappointed he is still yet to be offered a new contract by Liverpool and is "probably more out than in," with his current deal expiring at the end of this season.

That will come as alarming news to Liverpool supporters, who sang his name through the second half of the 3-2 win at Southampton on Sunday, when the Egyptian scored twice to seal a comeback and extend the Reds' lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Salah is having a stellar campaign, with 10 goals and six assists in his first 12 league appearances of the season. But the prospects of him extending his eight-season stay at Liverpool remain unclear.

"Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club," the 32-year-old told the media after the match at St Mary's. "I'm probably more out than in.

"You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future."

Asked if he was disappointed there had been no offer from Liverpool, Salah said: "Of course, yeah. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans' hands. Let's wait and see.

"I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just playing, focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see."

In September, Salah told Sky Sports: "No one at the club has spoken to me about contracts, so I'm just like, 'OK, I'm playing my last season' and see what happens at the end of the season."

The contract talks: What we know

Sky Sports News' Melissa Reddy:

Sky Sports News understands Liverpool opened talks with Salah's representative Ramy Abbas over a new contract in October.

The dialogue remains ongoing and a formal offer is usually only made when terms have been agreed.

There is still a gap between what the player expects and what the club have put on the table, however sources at Liverpool believe negotiations have been positive.

Salah wants to remain at Anfield and the league leaders want to keep him.

Contract discussions ongoing? Cryptic messages from both sides...

The future of Salah - as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, who are also out of contract this summer - has been a major talking point this term.

Speaking on November 1, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said: "All three are playing really well at the moment and there are ongoing discussions with the people Virgil says he has to talk to, and that's not me as you know. I talk to him about other things."

After Salah scored Liverpool's winner against Brighton a couple of days later, he posted a message on social media saying: "No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like."

The following week, Slot insisted he wouldn't be giving detailed updates about where the negotiations were up to.

"In general, contract situations are talked about by the people who should talk about it. I'm one of them, but I should not talk about this in public, so I do talk about this with [sporting director] Richard [Hughes], and that's the place where we have to talk about it and not in front of a microphone with you guys."

Carra: Everyone associated with LFC wants Salah to stay

Sky Sports Jamie Carragher on commentary after Mo Salah's penalty sealed victory for Liverpool at Southampton:

"The banner in the Kop End says: 'He fires a bow. Now give Mo his dough.'

"You can't argue with that again. He's won Liverpool the three points and how often have we said that over the years, but especially this season.

"He's an absolute superstar.

"Liverpool have had a lot of success over the years but there haven't been many better players than him. He is one of the greatest players to ever play for Liverpool Football Club, there is no doubt.

"Everyone associated with Liverpool Football Club wants to see him in a Liverpool shirt next season."