Arne Slot: Liverpool boss handed two-game touchline ban following red card in Merseyside Derby drama with Everton

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been handed a two-game touchline ban plus a £70,000 fine after his red card at the end of the Merseyside derby earlier this month.

The ban means he will be absent from the touchline for Liverpool's game with Newcastle on Wednesday night plus their next Premier League game at home to Southampton on March 8. Liverpool were informed of the FA's decision on Tuesday.

Slot was seen shaking hands with referee Michael Oliver after the dramatic 2-2 draw at Everton, with the Dutchman saying something to the official before he was shown a red card.

The FA deemed that Slot acted in "an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished." The Liverpool boss admitted the charge.

Slot's assistant Sipke Hulshoff was also a straight red as well after the final whistle and has been given a two-match touchline suspension and £7,000 fine.

The FA deemed he acted in "an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official after being sent off."

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was also shown a red card post-match, after picking up a second yellow when he clashed with Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Everton and Liverpool have also been given £65,000 and £50,000 fines respectively after their players "did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle".

What Slot said after his red card

Liverpool manager Arne Slot speaking on February 14, two days after his Merseyside derby red card.

"Emotions got the better of me. If I could do that differently, if I look back I would love to do that differently, and I hope to do that differently next time.

"I think what happened was that the extra five minutes ended up being eight. It happened a lot.

"I should have acted differently after the game, but it's an emotional sport and sometimes individuals make wrong decisions and that's definitely what I did.

On Curtis Jones' red card: "I like a lot that he stands up for the team, but there are also other ways for the team and fans to do that.

"I will talk with him about that. It is the same for me, I should have acted differently after the game as well."