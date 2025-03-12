Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk says he has 'no idea' if he will agree new contract with Reds but says talks 'not on hold'

Virgil van Dijk says talks with Liverpool over a new deal are "not on hold" but he still has "no idea" what will happen in the summer, when his contract is set to expire.

The Liverpool captain was unable to prevent his side crashing out of the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 on Tuesday night.

Afterwards, he spoke with reporters and revealed there is still no definitive resolution on whether he stays with Liverpool or becomes a free agent at the end of this season, despite ongoing conversations with the club.

"I have no idea. I still have no idea at the moment," Van Dijk said when asked whether he would be playing for Liverpool at the start of next season.

"Genuinely. I have no idea at the moment. It is not on hold. Nothing is on hold. There's just… I keep saying the same thing. Listen, there are 10 games to go (this season) and that is my full focus.

"If there is news, you guys will know it. But I don't even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it. At the moment I don't even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face."

As well as Van Dijk, star forward Mohamed Salah and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are also out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Salah appeared to have tears in his eyes after the penalty shoot-out loss to PSG.

The game was his 73rd in the competition, bringing him level with Steven Gerrard and behind only Jamie Carragher (80) for Champions League appearances in Liverpool colours.

Salah, like Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, had a solitary taste of Champions League glory in 2019.

England international Alexander-Arnold, who limped out of the game with PSG and is now a doubt for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday, has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid this summer.

Van Dijk says Liverpool are confident they can bounce back from their Champions League blow to lift the Carabao Cup at Wembley and then go on to claim a second Premier League title and 20th English league crown.

"There are two big prizes we can still get," Van Dijk said. "We are going to give it everything. We have to feel the disappointment tonight but from tomorrow it is about recovery. Be ready for a good one. If we bring this intensity in Wembley with our fans, then I am positive. I am always positive. But I am really looking forward to being back out there."