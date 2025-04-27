Liverpool win Premier League: What Arne Slot changed to make Liverpool 2024/25 champions

Arne Slot has guided Liverpool to a record-equalling 20th top-flight title in his debut campaign in charge at Anfield but what exactly did the Dutchman change to make them league champions?

When Jurgen Klopp shocked the football world by unexpectedly calling time on his trophy-laden tenure at Liverpool last January, the Reds boss insisted to Sky Sports: "Liverpool 2.0 doesn't stop after I leave. It's just the start of another project with a really good squad."

Klopp himself had played a key role in reshaping the Reds' midfield in the summer of 2023 with such success that Liverpool 2.0 were still on for a historic quadruple as late as last March.

However, they limped home third in the Premier League, with just the Carabao Cup to mark the German's final season at the helm.

Slot, who was confirmed as Klopp's successor in May, and another new face at the club last summer, sporting director Richard Hughes, decided to stick with the squad Klopp had built after seeing Martin Zubimendi turn down a move to Anfield.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jurgen Klopp claimed he had too much respect for Liverpool that he wouldn't even think about the prospect of managing another club in England

The duo only brought in forward Federico Chiesa and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the latter staying at Valencia until next season.

Heading into this campaign, no one was predicting Slot was going to make the so-called impossible job of succeeding Klopp look possible by leading Liverpool to just a second Premier League title.

What did the 46-year-old tweak, both on and off the pitch, to produce one of the most unforeseen championship wins in recent years?

No fist pumps to the Kop from the Calm One

Liverpool had two dominant paths to consider - revolution or steady evolution - when seeking Klopp's successor. Through a refined data lens that prioritised factors like overperformance, individual coaching improvements, player fitness rates, effective communication and dealing with high-pressure atmospheres, the club explored both options.

Sporting's Ruben Amorim - the popular choice after Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso removed himself from the equation - and Slot were the standout candidates in the contrasting approaches, but the former's 3-4-3 would require plenty of time, adjustment and a hefty squad rebuild before Liverpool would fully see the benefits.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill was in the Netherlands discovering what makes Arne Slot tick

Revolution did not appeal as much as slight tweaks to a playing style that already worked, under the guidance of a man who never showed any sign of being phased by Klopp's larger-than-life influence on the club during his interview, and rather leant into it.

Right from Slot's low-key introductory press conference, he has shown himself to be the exact opposite of his predecessor in almost every way, another characteristic that attracted him to Hughes and the Fenway Sports Group.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look back at Jurgen Klopp's funniest moments during his time with Liverpool as the German announced he was leaving the club after nine years in charge

Slot even declined to occupy the Formby residence that was originally owned by Steven Gerrard, before becoming home to Brendan Rodgers and then his successor, Klopp, instead living alone in an apartment with his family remaining in Zwolle.

Meanwhile, there have been no pulled hamstrings while chasing officials down the touchline, exuberant celebrations with the fans or post-match fist pumps to the Kop - and how the team have responded to that calmer presence in the dugout.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville described Arne Slot as 'clinical and brutal' as the new Liverpool manager started his reign with a 2-0 victory over Ipswich at Portman Road

However, do not mistake that for an unwillingness to make unpopular decisions, which the new man displayed in his very first game in charge when hooking Jarell Quansah at half-time at Ipswich for not winning enough of his aerial duels, while both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez can also attest to his more ruthless side.

Compulsory breakfasts, earlier training and staying at home before Anfield games

Klopp's methods had, of course, resulted in one of the most successful periods in the club's history, but Slot was still not afraid to bring in key off-field tweaks as he bedded in his beliefs in pre-season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arne Slot sits downs to answer all the questions you want to ask the Liverpool boss as he reveals how he got to know the players, what rules he has brought into the club and how he's implementing his philosophy.

There was an earlier reporting time of 9.15am to the AXA training ground, while breakfast together was now compulsory before sessions and players could stay at home the night before home games rather than in a city-centre hotel as under Klopp.

"People that have more knowledge about this than me tell me that you always sleep better in your own bed than a hotel bed," Slot explained back in August.

It's nice for them to be at home with their families but also, in the opinion of the people that tell me these things, they are better prepared for our games.

"Sleep is a very important part of getting the best possible performance. It's nice for them to be at home with their families but also, in the opinion of the people that tell me these things, they are better prepared for our games."

It is a change that by all accounts went down well with the players, with captain Virgil van Dijk saying: "Personally, I like to sleep in my own bed and be with my family, and so it works out quite well."

Less running means fewer injuries

Meanwhile, training was now longer but less intense, with Ruben Peters, who also came with Slot from Rotterdam as the club's new physical performance coach, determined to listen to the players in pre-season as to the possible reasons for the Reds' chronic injury crisis that scuppered Klopp's final campaign at Anfield.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

With Slot also tweaking the team's playing style from Klopp's heavy metal, organised chaos to a more possession-based, slower percussion, meaning in effect less high-octane running, Liverpool have suffered just 37 injuries, with only 816 days lost to injuries this season, in stark contrast to rivals Arsenal - undoubtedly a key factor in their title win.

Daily meetings from a football obsessive

Another change from Klopp's time in charge has been the introduction of daily meetings, with prompt feedback for every player on how their training session or match day went from a man who is obsessive about improvement.

As such, Slot has placed a huge focus on better positioning for his players, even in drills like rondos which, rather than a warm-up mechanism, have become an integral part of his training sessions.

In fact, when Slot leaves the AXA training ground to head to his apartment, he would still be reviewing the day's session or going over match-specific details, with the club's post-match and elite player development analyst Daniel Spearritt tasked with clipping moments from games as they happen to be shown later to players as the Dutchman shouts "clip".

We have meetings mostly every day. We didn't really have meetings last year, only the day before the game. There's differences from what Jurgen did and what the gaffer does now.

"We have meetings mostly every day," said Conor Bradley back in August. "Some are short and sharp, some are longer. We didn't really have meetings last year, only the day before the game.

"There's differences from what Jurgen did and what the gaffer does now."

This one-on-one coaching from Slot has definitely brought about noticeable improvements in some Liverpool players this season, such as Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate.

Alexander-Arnold also credited this with improving his game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Melissa Reddy sat down with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who spoke about his ambitions to win more trophies and how Arne Slot has got his side ticking

"If any time an attacker gets by me and gets past me, he will call it out in meetings and individual meetings, and say this cannot happen," he said in September. "We go through every game together and he highlights where he wants me to improve.

"It is really refreshing to have a manager who will help and guide and teach me how to be better as a player. I am someone who wants to learn, someone who wants to be the best and someone who strives to be the best ever."

Subtle on-field tweaks integral to Reds' success

The club needed a hire where the emphasis would be on coaching outcomes, with Hughes and CEO of football at Liverpool, Michael Edwards, not wanting a Klopp-lite, nor someone who felt like they had to out-do the German in the personality stakes, which would've been a losing battle.

Slot's confidence was not loud or brash. He had faith in his methodology, which had worked at both Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar and focused on individual coaching to maximise a player's positioning and potential.

His use of Gravenberch at the base of Liverpool's midfield - a position Klopp preferred to use Wataru Endo in last season - has been a masterstroke [only West Ham's Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made more interceptions this season], as has stationing Salah wider on the right, with the full-back and No 8 on that flank further away from him to create more space.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Monday Night Football, Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher break down how Mohamed Salah has become Liverpool's assist king in the Premier League this season

"This is where you have to give Slot a lot of credit because you can see it was not like that before," Thierry Henry told Monday Night Football of the Egypt forward's positional tweak this season.

Salah has responded with his best top-flight goal involvements per minute since joining the club in 2017 while being on course for a record-breaking number of Premier League assists, and looks happier than ever, unlike this time last season when he was seen bickering with Klopp on the London Stadium touchline.

Some have even credited Slot with Salah finally putting pen to paper on a new two-year deal at Anfield.

Elsewhere in the team, Gakpo being returned to his comfort zone on the left and Diaz operating through the middle were other small but integral changes.

Meanwhile, Slot moved away from Klopp's 4-3-3 'Gegenpressing' to a more structured 4-2-3-1, to zone in on build-up and possession, with Liverpool's more controlled style requiring less running and affording more in-game rest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mohamed Salah finds space in the box to allow Cody Gakpo to knock the ball in at the far post to take the lead over Man City

Unlike Klopp, who rarely deviated from his tried-and-trusted formation, the Dutchman was flexible enough to go to Manchester City in February and play without a recognised striker, preferring instead to utilise both Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai as alternating false No 9s as the Reds recorded a first Premier League victory at the Etihad with Pep Guardiola as manager.

Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have vastly different roles to those required of them under Klopp, when as overlapping full-backs they were constant attacking outlets for the team, as their goals and assists totals showed.

This season, however, the duo have spent less time bombing over the halfway line, with Alexander-Arnold mostly looking to hit Salah early with long balls over the top, as seen on numerous occasions - starting on the opening day when they combined for Liverpool's second goal at Ipswich, or for the opener against Man City at Anfield in December.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Finally, while Slot has generally shown a reluctance to deviate from his trusted starting XI - Van Dijk, Salah and Gravenberch have started every league game so far this season - his actual in-game changes have often proved decisive, as 13 league goals from substitues this season demonstrates.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry explain in depth how Liverpool manager Arne Slot changed Liverpool's system against Fulham to rescue a point

"The reason Liverpool got a point in this game is down to the manager," Jamie Carragher said on MNF following 10-player Liverpool's come-from-behind 2-2 draw with Fulham at Anfield in November.

"He's as good as any manager in the Premier League at spotting things on the pitch and making a tactical change or changing things quickly."