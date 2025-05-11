Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, NOW, team news and score prediction

Premier League champions Liverpool host second-placed Arsenal at Anfield live on Sky Sports' Super Sunday.

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions on April 27 and are 15 points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Liverpool lost their first match as champions, losing 3-1 at Chelsea last weekend.

Mikel Arteta confirmed Arsenal will give Liverpool a guard of honour at Anfield. The Gunners have not won a match since April 20, exiting the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain after losses in both legs of their semi-final tie while losing to Bournemouth and drawing with Crystal Palace in the league.

The previous meeting between Arsenal and Liverpool this season ended in a 2-2 draw on October 27.

Liverpool vs Arsenal in the Premier League takes place on Sunday May 11 at Anfield. Kick-off is 4.30pm UK time.

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 4.15pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

Liverpool vs Arsenal team news

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed Conor Bradley will start at right-back in place of the departing Trent Alexander-Arnold against Arsenal.

Joe Gomez remains out injured, while Slot has previously stated his intention to rotate his squad for each game now the title has been wrapped up.

Riccardo Calafiori made his return from injury for Arsenal off the bench in Wednesday's loss to PSG, while Jorginho was also back in the squad after a chest injury.

Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kai Havertz remain sidelined.

Liverpool vs Arsenal odds and score prediction

Arsenal have scored 17 goals fewer and recorded 20.7 expected goals fewer than Liverpool in the Premier League this season. That has held them back and has proven costly across all their major trophy hunts this season. Just look at that first 10 minutes at PSG.

They were sensational in every department, apart from the most important one - putting the ball in the net.

One player that may start doing that more next season is Declan Rice, who remains very attractive in the goalscorer markets based on his new position playing in the No 8 role. In his 54 starts in that position, he's managed to score 12 goals. Those numbers make the 20/1 first goalscorer price with Sky Bet look a little wild.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2