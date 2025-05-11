Trent Alexander-Arnold: Jamie Carragher unhappy after Liverpool defender booed in first appearance since exit confirmed

Jamie Carragher was "surprised how many" boos were heard as Trent Alexander-Arnold came on during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Alexander-Arnold came off the bench in the 67th minute to make his first appearance since he confirmed he would be leaving the club at the end of his contract and received a frosty reception from the Anfield crowd.

Speaking on Super Sunday, Carragher said: "That's the story of the game. That's what we will be talking about after the game, and the back pages of every newspaper.

"I'm surprised how many. For me, I don't believe any player putting on that red shirt who goes on to win trophies should be being booed.

"Booing one of your own players while they're playing is not for me."

Liverpool will face Brighton and Crystal Palace in their final two games of their Premier League-winning campaign - and Carragher went on to suggest Arne Slot should not pick Alexander-Arnold in those games to avoid a "circus" ending to the season.

He added: "That [booing him] was a step too far. That could've been his last performance, which might be the right thing as Liverpool don't need a circus.

"If you are frustrated with Trent, sing Conor Bradley or Steven Gerrard's name. Don't boo a player as it opens you up to criticism from supporters up and down the land about Liverpool supporters."

Carra: Trent put his brand above Liverpool

Carragher then went on to reference comments made by Alexander-Arnold from earlier in the season, where he revealed his ambitions to one day win the Ballon d'Or trophy and ranked it above winning the Champions League in importance for the remainder of his career.

The defender lifted Europe's elite trophy with the Reds in 2019 but Carragher claimed his drive for individual honours highlights the player viewing himself as a "brand" rather than prioritising team achievements.

"Trent was asked whether he'd want to win the Champions League or the Ballon d'Or and he said Ballon d'Or - even if he thinks that, it's not the right answer for a local player at Liverpool," Carragher continued.

"The club has to come first. That showed Liverpool supporters he's not a player who thinks about the club more than himself. He's a brand. He's an amazing footballer and that's why Real Madrid want him."

Robertson: Trent booing wasn't nice

Andy Robertson rushed to the defence of close friend Alexander-Arnold, who is being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, and the "legacy" he has created at the club.

"There's a lot of emotion around it. It's crucial in these moments that I don't tell you how to feel and you don't tell me how to feel about it. All I can do is tell you how I feel about it," Robertson told Sky Sports.

"First of all, I'm disappointed to lose my best mate. In the game, we've done it all together. He's an amazing player and person. He's made me a better player and that comes from the bottom of my heart.

"He's taken me to levels where I never knew existed. He kept pushing me through the good years. And he's made a choice.

"His legacy at this club is obviously there to see. The trophies he's won, the moments he's had in history will always be there. It's an emotional decision.

"For Trent, it's not been an easy one. Of course it's not. But he's made the decision. It's not nice to see a friend get booed, it wasn't nice. But as I said, we can't tell people how to act.

"I can't tell you how I feel about it, I'm extremely proud of him. I love him as a player, I love him as a friend. He will be missed as one of my best friends in the game."

Slot: Everyone is entitled to their opinion

Liverpool boss Arne Slot, who outlined how "disappointing" it was to hear about Alexander-Arnold's exit in the build-up to the meeting with Arsenal, also referenced the boos his defender received in the aftermath of the 2-2 draw.

Slot was quick to point out that the hostile reception was not shared across the entire fanbase, with some fans choosing to applaud the 26-year-old when he replaced Conor Bradley.

"In general and life, the good thing about living in Europe, everyone can have their opinion. That's the same here in Liverpool," Slot added.

"There were people who were not so happy, there were people who were happy for him. They clapped for him. A few of them booed.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Towards the end, a few of them got more and more positive. But for me, it's simple. I owe it to the team, to the fans, to play a team that can win a game of football.

"Trent showed it because he had two or three incredible balls. We were so close to winning it, partly because of him.

"For me, it's not that difficult. And for the fans, they can have the reaction they want. I will always back my players, the ones I lead and wear the red shirt."