Liverpool trophy parade: Man arrested after 'car collides with pedestrians' in city centre

Man arrested after a car collides with pedestrians in Liverpool city centre during Liverpool's Premier League trophy parade; emergency services descended on Water Street after Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm on Monday; Prime Minister being kept updated about the incident

Merseyside Police say a 53-year-old white British man has been arrested after a car collided with 'a number of pedestrians' during Liverpool's Premier League trophy parade.

Emergency services descended on Water Street after Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm on Monday with reports of the incident.

The car stopped at the scene, and a man from the Liverpool area was detained and subsequently arrested.

A police spokesperson said: "We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight's incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre.

"We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.

"We would ask people not to share distressing content online but to send the footage or information directly to us @MerPolCC or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784.

"Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

People were injured in the incident, with images capturing someone being taken away on a stretcher and a man walking with his arm around a police officer for support.

Footage showed police cordons in place around the heavily littered road, with a large police presence, ambulances and a fire engine also at the scene.

What we know so far... Police are responding to an incident in Liverpool city centre after a car collided with several pedestrians.

The incident happened as thousands of fans lined the streets to celebrate Liverpool's Premier League title.

A 53-year-old British man from the Liverpool area has been detained, but it is not yet known how many people are injured or if anyone has been killed.

The area has been cordoned off and a large number of emergency services are at the scene.

Liverpool FC released a statement on Monday night, which read: "We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.

"We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.

PM being kept updated

The Prime Minister, Sir Kier Starmer, and the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, are being kept updated about the events.

The Prime Minister said: "The scenes in Liverpool are appalling - my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.

"I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.

"I'm being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate."

A police statement released on Monday evening read: "We are currently dealing with reports of a road traffic collision in Liverpool city centre.

"We were contacted at just after 6pm today, Monday May 26, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street.

"The car stopped at the scene and a male detained."

A North West Ambulance Service statement said: "NWAS is supporting an incident in Liverpool city centre, following reports of a road traffic collision.

"We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services. Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.

"Updates will be published on this page and Mersey Police as we know more."

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson, whose seat includes the city centre, said: "I sincerely hope all those involved are safe and get home to their loved ones soon."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Liverpool City Council confirmed the local authority is liaising with police about the incident.

'We saw a car run over people'

Liverpool FC held an open-top bus parade to celebrate its Premier League title win, with fans lining the streets along the 10-mile route.

Councillor John Hughes estimated in excess of one million people were attending, beating the 750,000 present for the 2019 Champions League parade.

Eyewitness Natasha Rinaldi said she was watching the parade from her friend's living room window when "we heard some screams".

"It was so loud. People sounded desperate. And then we looked at the window and we saw the car run over people," she told Sky News.

She added: "People started rushing [in] to try to go after the driver and they tried to break the car. Then police tried everything to block and push people away."

'Never seen as many ambulances in such close proximity before'

Sky News' Charlotte Leeming in Liverpool:

"We're outside the town hall and there must be a dozen or more ambulances on standby.

"In the last few minutes, search and rescue have turned up and gone down the street, forming teamwork with the police and ambulances. The priority now for the emergency services is to make sure everyone is okay but also to cordon this area off to work out what has happened.

"The city centre is packed full of people who were celebrating and then this incident occurred. The police have now got this job of controlling the crowds and making sure the people involved in this incident are well looked after.

"I don't think I've ever seen as many ambulances in such close proximity before.

"It's awful seeing people with their heads in their hands and crying, the people who saw what happened. The investigation is in full swing.

"It's a very fast-moving situation and very distressing for everyone when an hour or two ago everyone was celebrating."