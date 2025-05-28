Liverpool trophy parade: Police granted more time to question 53-year-old suspect after arrest

Police have been granted further time to question the Liverpool parade suspect who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

Merseyside Police, who arrested a 53-year-old man from West Derby following the incident on Water Street on Monday, now have until Thursday to charge or release him.

Seven people remain in hospital in a stable condition. The ongoing investigation has identified more people who were injured, with 79 in total being spoken to by police - an increase on the 65 people who were confirmed injured in the force's previous update.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said: "I'm pleased to say that the number of people in hospital is reducing as they continue to recover from the awful incident.

"We continue to support those still receiving treatment and as part of our ongoing enquiries we are identifying more people who were injured.

"I want to reassure the public of Merseyside that detectives are making significant progress as we seek to establish the full circumstances that led to what happened."

Police believe the vehicle that struck pedestrians on Water Street had followed an ambulance crew that was attending to someone suffering a heart attack, after a road block was temporarily lifted.

Water Street was reopened to vehicles and pedestrians on Wednesday morning after the police cordon at the crime scene was lifted.

The King 'deeply saddened' by Liverpool incident

Following the events during Liverpool's Premier League title parade, the King said: "My wife and I were deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the terrible events that took place in Liverpool on Monday.

"It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for many could end in such distressing circumstances.

"At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.

"Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected, and my special gratitude goes out to the first responders, emergency services personnel and other individuals who rushed to the aid of the injured."

The Prince and Princess of Wales said they were "deeply saddened" by the scenes that marred Liverpool's victory parade.

William, who is patron of the Football Association, and his wife Kate said in a personal message on social media on Tuesday: "We are deeply saddened by the scenes in Liverpool yesterday. What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy.

"Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground. W & C."

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper visited Liverpool on Tuesday evening, visiting the cordon of the incident and meeting with emergency personnel.

Slot pays tribute to emergency services after pulling out of LMA awards

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was due to receive the LMA's manager of the year award on Tuesday night but chose not to attend the London ceremony "out of solidarity with all affected" at the parade incident.

In a letter he wrote: "This is not a decision I have taken lightly but it is one that I feel is absolutely right given the seriousness of the situation.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the wider football community, including the LMA itself, the Premier League and many clubs who will be represented tonight, for the support we have received over the last 24 hours.

"Football is and always should be a game built on rivalry, but it is also a great source of comradeship, especially at times like this."

Slot also paid tribute to the emergency services, the authorities in Liverpool and "supporters and bystanders who helped one another in an hour of need".

He added: "I think everyone involved in the aftermath deserves the gratitude of all of us."

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is "praying for a speedy recovery" for those hurt in the incident.

Van Dijk wrote on an Instagram Story: "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. Praying for a speedy recovery for everyone who suffered injuries. We are all with you."

The Dutchman's post came after his former boss Jurgen Klopp, who attended Sunday's final game of the season against Crystal Palace before watching Monday's parade from a position on the Strand, close to where the incident would later occur on Water Street, also offered support to those affected.

"My family and I are shocked and devastated," Klopp wrote on Instagram. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You'll never walk alone."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expresses his sadness over the events after the club's parade

Klopp later said at the LMA Awards on Tuesday evening: "It just showed the two faces of life.

"The most beautiful face for a long, long time - the parade was incredible, the mood was incredible. And from one second to another everything changed because we then learnt again there are more serious things in the world than football. Thoughts and prayers go definitely to the injured people and the families as well.

"It should have been one of the greatest days in the history of the city after a long, long time but it showed the bad face of life as well."

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan said in a video posted on the club's website: "This weekend was one of celebration, emotion and joy spread across the city in our entire fan base, and it ended in unimaginable scenes of distress with this appalling incident.

"I'd like to pay tribute to our emergency services and partner agencies - Merseyside Police, North West and St John Ambulance Services, and Merseyside Fire and Rescue - who dealt with the incident, and now our hospital staff across the city who are dealing with those who are injured, including tragically four children.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool's chief executive Billy Hogan pays tribute to the emergency services and sends his heartfelt thoughts to those injured during the incident at the Liverpool parade

"I would also like to thank our supporters who witnessed this event and helped each other where they could.

"We continue to work with the emergency services and the local authorities to support their ongoing investigation and once again we would ask if anyone has any further information about the incident, please contact Merseyside Police."

Liverpool's local rivals Everton issued their own statement saying they were "deeply saddened by the horrific incident" and calling on anybody with information regarding it to contact Merseyside Police.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time and we extend our best wishes for a full recovery to those who were injured," the statement read.