Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, died in a car accident in Spain last Thursday; accident happened at 12.30am local time on the A-52 motorway in Zamora; Spanish police say the evidence so far indicates Jota was driving

Diogo Jota: Spanish police believe Liverpool forward was driver of car in fatal accident which killed him and his brother

Spanish police say "all the evidence so far indicates" Diogo Jota was the driver of the car involved in the accident that killed the Liverpool forward and his brother, Andre Silva.

Police also believe "the vehicle significantly exceeded the speed limit for the highway" at the time of the accident.

The accident happened at 12.30am local time on Thursday (11.30pm Wednesday BST) on the A-52 motorway in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora.

It is understood Jota was travelling from Portugal to Santander in northern Spain, where he was due to take the ferry back to England.

A statement published by the Civil Guard in Zamora on Tuesday read: "The expert report is being prepared and finalised.

"Among other things, the marks left by one of the vehicle's wheels are being examined.

"All the evidence so far indicates that the driver of the crashed vehicle was Diogo Jota.

"The expert report is not yet complete, but as it is subject to judicial review, it will be submitted to the Puebla de Sanabria court."

Last Thursday, the Civil Guard said in a statement to Sky Sports News: "A vehicle left the road and everything indicates a tyre burst while overtaking.

"As a result of the accident, the car caught fire and both people were killed."

The funeral for Jota and his brother, Silva, was held in the town of Gondomar, near Porto, on Saturday.